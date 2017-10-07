Eagles, get the job done!

After the draw for the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers last year, it was generally believed that the Super Eagles were drawn in a tough group tagged ‘group of death’ with Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia as contenders for the sole ticket in the group.

On paper, Nigeria was not even among the top two favourites in the group since Algeria was then number one in Africa according to FIFA rankings while Cameroon are the Nations Cup defending champions.

It was expected that the Super Eagles would struggle to make impact in the group as many pessimists believed there was no chance for Eagles to excel in Group B. However, after the full fixtures of the draw came out, I predicted that as tough as the group was, Nigeria would go on a run of winning three straight games.

That came to reality with the 2-1 victory against Zambia in Ndola, 3-1 win over Algeria in Uyo and a 4-0 victory over the dreaded Indomitable Lions of Cameroon also at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The 1-1 result that earned Nigeria a point in Yoaunde was a big plus to the team because I never saw that coming. That one point is now crucial as Nigeria lead the group with 10 points while Zambia are second with seven. Interestingly, the two sides go head-to-head in Uyo today in a match that is to decide which of the two will pick the sole ticket.

Nigeria playing at home and also with a goal difference of plus seven need just a draw to mathematically put the ticket pursuit beyond Zambia but an outright win is the best option as that will officially qualify the country for her sixth World Cup.

The stakes are so high and two matches cannot be the same. The Eagles were on the rampage in their last match at this same venue with an emphatic 4-0 win over the Lions of Cameroon.

The Chipolopolo are also enjoying a good momentum after beating Algeria home and away in the Match Days Three and Four respectively. Manager Gernot Rohr and his boys should go for the three points and the shift focus to the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.

The country needs to bounce back from the shaky start after the 2-0 shock defeat suffered at home against South Africa. This is a time Super Eagles players will need a psychologist but none is attached to the team. That is too bad.

This crucial match requires mental preparation but regrettably, we chose to do things contrary to be best practices in the world. Only 90 minutes stand between the Eagles and the World Cup ticket and the players need maturity and guts to perform well under this extreme condition with tension in the air.

In the past, national teams had psychologist attached but due to financial constraints or reasons best known to the administrators, that slot was jettisoned. The Nigeria Football Federation should evaluate all the logistics needed to motivate the players and make the encounter hitch-free.

Only recently, FIFA fined Nigeria because of crown invasion and so security should be topnotch in this tie while fans must be educated through the public address system to be orderly. I am happy that the players are very hungry for a win and that is a big plus for Nigeria. Skipper Mikel Obi and striker Odion Ighalo in separate interviews stressed that the ticket to Russia was not negotiable. The confidence level of the entire team is high but there must be FOCUS.

The players need to be alert all throughout the match duration to avoid any embarrassment. This is so close for Eagles and I expect them to get the job done. Russia 2018 here we come.

