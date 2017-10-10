Eagles must perform well at World Cup –Abdullahi

Winner of the Man-of-the -Match award in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Zambia on Saturday, Shehu Abdullahi, has said the team’s next target is to perform well at the Mundial. The victory qualified Super Eagles for their sixth World Cup appearance with the Brazil Olympic Games bronze medallist hopeful of making his debut at the world stage. Abdullahi said the award was not paramount on his mind when the team was playing, but how to help the country secure a victory. “Qualifying for the World Cup was more important for me,” he said.

“Of course I am happy about the Man of The Match award, but happier because my performance helped my country to qualify for the mundial which is the biggest competition in the world. “Every player wants to be at the World Cup and now that we are there, the next thing is to go and do well.

“We have a very young team that with proper preparation can perform well at the world stage like we did at the Olympics despite the low morale of the team.” On competition for places in the team, the Anorthoisis of Cyprus defender said it was a good thing for the squard and would push him to perform better. According to him, players like Ola Aina and other young ones will only make the team better.

