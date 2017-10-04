Eagles under pressure, says Kalusha

…tips Chipolopolo to cause upset

Emmanuel Tobi

Football legend Kalusha Bwalya has said Nigeria will be under pressure when they host Zambia in Saturday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo adding that the Chipolopolo have the capacity to beat the Super Eagles.

Kalusha added that Zambia had done exceptionally well especially in the last two games against Algeria.

“This Saturday’s game will be a high pressure match and I feel playing at home Nigeria will be more under pressure which can work to Zambia’s advantage. I have always had great respect for the Super Eagles and its array of world-class players but, if there is a team that can beat Nigeria on their home said it’s Chipolopolo,” Kalusha said

“This is a last throw of the dice. It is a must win match. The team has done exceptionally well. The result against Algeria was a big psychological win and Zambia always rises to the occasion, when needed most,” he said.

“Notwithstanding , it is important to acknowledge the value of the Nigeria encounter and that it is the most important game Zambia will play in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.”

The former African Footballer of the Year said the current squad had players who can score at any given opportunity adding that the boys are currently in good form.

“A team needs to score goal in any game and this team has potential goal scorers. The young guns have brought a new dimension to the team.”

He added, “Never has the experience of goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, Stoppila Sunzu’s marshaling of the defensive line, Enock Mwepu emergence as a midfield brain with the finishing of Patson Daka upfront be required than in this crucial match. I expect a solid entertaining match with end to end action.”

Like this: Like Loading...