These Eagles remind me of 1994 squad –Adepoju

Ex-international Mutiu Adepoju in this interview with IFEANYI ANYAKA has urged the Super Eagles players to defeat the Chipolopolo of Zambia and clinch the qualification ticket for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The former Racing Santander midfielder insists the national team has the character to develop into one of the best on the continent and globally.

Do you think the Super Eagles look like a side the Zambian team can stun at home?

We don’t need to be asking this type of question. We all know that the game is very important. It is only for our own team to do well and try as much as possible to win the game. The Super Eagles need to believe in themselves and try and play the way they did against Cameroon and win the three points.

Looking at Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr, which area do you think the coach needs to look out for against youthful Zambian team?

Definitely there have been some errors and I believe the coach, Rohr, would have corrected them ahead of the game on Saturday. I know if the coach corrects all the errors, there is going to be a good game. It is not going to be easy but I believe the Super Eagles are capable of beating Zambia.

You were involved in three editions of the World Cup, how difficult was it for the team to seal the ticket to the US 1994 World Cup especially when they were in a group that had Cote d’Ivoire and Algeria?

Everything was not on a platter of gold; the process, the team, the coaching wasn’t easy. Everybody, every member of the team worked hard to qualify for the World Cup then. As a team then we also worked very hard to be able to qualify for the World Cup and I believe the current Super Eagles are doing the same.

You were also part of the France ‘98 team and this current World Cup qualifiers are looking like that of ’98. What is the significance of that for the team?

I look at this recent development with great hope. I also know that during the qualifiers; in fact from the beginning of the qualifiers, they have really done well in all their games and drawing just one against Cameroon in their second leg. It is remaining two now and I believe if we win the game against Zambia, it is going to be a very good one for the team.

Why didn’t you play in the 2002 World Cup in South Korea, Japan?

Not every player plays in the World Cup. There are people that went to one World Cup and didn’t play for any minute. It all depends on the coach; what the coach wants. I was registered for the World Cup but I just didn’t play.

What message do you have for Nigerians and the Super Eagles?

Nigerians need to come out and support the team. The Super Eagles also need to come out and play well.

Like this: Like Loading...