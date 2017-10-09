What Eagles say after World Cup ticket

I’m proud to be part of history

The qualification for the World Cup means so much to me, that is the biggest competition in the world, and now we have made it. This match was so difficult for us, the way they played, they were more defensive in their approach, we couldn’t break them easily but thank God the goal came. I am proud to be part of this history and I know Nigerians are also proud of what we have done.

– Moses Simon

Ticket compensation for AFCON miss

It is a historic day for us because we have become the first African team to qualify for the World Cup. When we started some people said in a group that was called Group of Death, we might be the first to be knocked out but we are happy we are the first to make it to the World Cup. It is the grace of God, everyone worked for it and we thank our fans for their support. We did not qualify for the last two African Nations Cup and now God has helped us to compensate our fans with the World Cup qualification.

– Ogenyi Onazi

We can make difference in Russia

This is a great moment for us, I am so excited, it is not easy to qualify for the World Cup, the matches were difficult, the road was rough but we made it. Kudos to the lads; the whole of the team, we thank our fans who stood by us.

The World Cup is where you have the best players from around the globe, everyone want to be there and we want to go there and make all the difference. We have a young and talented squad, we have worked hard to get to this level, we can do well at the World Cup.

– William Troost-Ekong

Ighalo: We planned first half win

The game against Zambia was very tough, everyone can see it, they have a very good side now but we proved that we are Nigeria. We created our chances, we wanted to finish the match off early but it didn’t happen. We came back in the second half to score and now we are in the World Cup. This is one of the happiest moments of my career; I am happy about this team, about our achievement.

– Odion Ighalo

Ndola win inspired us –Ogu

It is about the team, it is about our country. You can see that everyone is happy whether you played in the match or now, it doesn’t matter now. We are in the World Cup and I am happy about that. We started very well by beating Zambia 2-1 in their place and since then we never looked back, God crowned our efforts today.

– John Ogu

Like this: Like Loading...