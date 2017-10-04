Eagles v Chipolopolo (Two days to go): Zambia’s game not about personal glory – Ighalo

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has emphasised that the game against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers is not about personal glory.

The Changchun Yatai F.C. striker has said that the game on October 7 is an important game for the Eagles, adding that he will make sure the team qualify for their sixth World Cup. “First and foremost the game against Zambia is about teamwork. We pray to win the game, the most important thing is victory on Saturday.

It is not about personal glory.” said Ighalo. The former Watford man was one of the shining lights in Nigeria’s games against Cameroon in September.

He was on target in the 4-0 rout of the African champions on match day three and played through the pain barrier in Yaounde after picking up an injury in Uyo.

Like this: Like Loading...