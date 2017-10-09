Eagles victory not on a platter of gold, says Dalung

The Sports Minister Solomon Dalung has traced the qualification of the Super Eagles for the 2018 Russia World Cup to hard work, determination and sacrifice by all stakeholders involved in the process.

Dalung made the remark while heaping encomiums on the Super Eagles after they defeated Zambia 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo to clinch Africa’s first ticket to the 2018 World Cup.

The Minister thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his consistency in releasing intervention funds for the team during the qualification campaign whenever he was called upon.

“Without the benevolence of President Muhammadu Buhari, it wouldn’t have been easy for us to achieve this huge success. He always gave approvals and releases for intervention funds whenever we called upon him for assistance. We are happy that another milestone has been recorded under the President Buhari administration.”

Dalung said the manner in which the qualifiers were prosecuted without unnecessary drama or calculations associated with Super Eagles’ qualification matches in the past was worthy of commendation.

Dalung praised the Nigeria Football Federation led President Pinnick Amaju for its hard work.

“Soccer is not just a game in Nigeria but a religion. No excuse would have been tenable if Nigeria had failed to qualify. I commend the NFF, its technical department and other board members. We also doff our hats for the people and government of Akwa Ibom State for being great hosts to the Super Eagles”

