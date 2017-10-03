Ebonyi partners FETHA for improved healthcare

Uchenna Inya

ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Government yesterday said it would strengthen its partnership with the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA) in the provision of healthcare services to the people.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike disclosed this in Abakaliki while briefing journalists.

He noted that the partnership would increase speedy service delivery especially with a view to reaching out to rural dwellers in the state.

According to him, the partnership would generate improved service to the people and reduce incident of people taking primary health issues to the general hospitals in the capital city.

However, Umezuruike explained that the renovation and equipment of the general hospitals in the 13 local government areas across the three senatorial zones in the state had reduced high mortality rate.

