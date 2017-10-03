Eboue diagnosed with HIV as agent fumes

Former Ivory Coast and Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has been diagnosed with the deadly HIV virus, according to reports in Turkey

On Monday, reports went rife in Turkey that Eboue has contracted HIV.

Alarm bells about Eboue’s health were raised on Sunday, when the player’s agent, Tekin Birinci, posted an update on Facebook.

He wrote: “Unfortunately it is true that we are facing some medical problems about Eboue.

He will go to England… so we will know how serious it is,” It’s claimed the virus was discovered as the former Galatasaray and Arsenal star was having a medical for Cypriot side Limassol.

The HIV virus was detected in Ebuoe’s blood.

However, Eboue’s agent has lashed out at the Turkish media over reports that the former Arsenal and Sunderland star is HIV positive insisting it is ‘unethical’.

