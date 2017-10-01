Economy: The boom, the bust

President, Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) Professor Ango Abdullahi recently passed a damning verdict on the state of the nation. He said the country has failed as a nation in its 57 years of nationhood. “If I was a teacher marking Nigeria from 1960, or a teacher marking Nigeria’s script as one of my students over these 57 years, I will grade her failure…”. Abdullahi, a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, may have spoken the minds of millions of Nigerians.

A very promising entity with all trappings of a great nation, Nigeria began as a nation with vast economic resources when she attained independence in 1960. Between 1960 and 1965, Nigeria was flourishing in different sectors of the economy such as agriculture and mining.

The regions – North, East, West and Mid West were developing rapidly, harnessing the natural endowments in their respective zones. In the Northern region, agriculture undertaken at subsistence level was the major source of revenue.

The late Premier of Northern region, Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello (Sardauna of Sokoto) achieved a lot of economic strides through agriculture during his regime. The famous groundnut pyramids, cotton, maize and millet as well as hides and skin were the resources used in developing the region. In the Western region, cocoa, coffee, kola nuts and other agricultural products coupled with flourishing trading activities at the seaports of Lagos were the mainstay of the economy.

With the creation of the Mid West region, palm produce and rubber were the main revenue earners for the new region. Similarly, the Eastern region was reputed for palm oil, rubber and huge deposits of coal, it also benefited from the commercial activities down the coastal towns of Port Harcourt and Calabar. Regrettably, the discovery of crude oil in large quantity in the Niger Delta changed the economic narrative of the country. The era marked the beginning of Nigeria’s slide down the slope.

Economic Boom

The economic trajectory that emerged from the advent of military rule saw the government abandoning agriculture and hooking on to crude oil. Major activities in the non- oil sector which had attained high momentum in the early years, took a back seat as petro- dollar began to drive the economy.

To say that Nigeria didn’t enjoy the crude oil income is to live in denial. The country became major oil producing nation and frontline member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a powerful global cartel of oil rich nations.

Beginning from the early 1970s till 2014, Nigeria’s economy was largely driven by production and exporting of oil. The country raked in good earnings from the sale of crude oil when the commodity enjoyed high price at the global market.

The Doom

Regrettably, the volatility of the oil prices in the international market and the restiveness of the youths in the oil hearing states have impacted negatively on Nigeria’s economy. From hindsight it is apparent that the country has wasted much of its opportunities to leverage on the oil wealth and break away from poverty and underdevelopment.

When the price of oil was reasonably high and the country recorded huge revenues, successive administrations did not fail to manage these resources prudently, they did not deem it proper to save for the rainy day.

Apart from the early years of oil boom when the Federal Government invested in industrialisation by building refineries, petrochemical plants, steel plants and power plants, the political elite frittered away the petro-dollars on ostentatious living.

Rather than consistent investments on the infrastructure capable of diversifying the economy to the non- oil sector, substantial part of oil proceeds went into funding government and its bureaucracy.

The Burst

It is often said that no situation lasts forever. The party is over. The burble has busted and a season of doom has enveloped the country. The crash in crude oil price from over $100 a barrel from 2011 to 2014 and nose- diving to below $36 per barrel in 2015 came with unexpected shocks. To worsen Nigeria’s economic woes, the reserves and savings that could have served as buffers had been depleted by the managers of the economy.

The state actors, particularly the governors had from time to time, mounted pressure on the federal government to share funds kept in the Excess Crude Account, a situation that left the nation in a dire strait position when oil prices took a deep plunge. With monumental waste and little or no developments- lack of jobs, huge infrastructure deficits and productions lines shutting down, the Nigeria economy slipped into a recession in 2016 having posted negative GDP growth in two consecutive quarters of that year.

Economic Diversification

Having reached a cross road, and the danger of surviving on mono product hurting the economy badly, there is now a renewed agitation to diversify the economy. Before now, diversification was more or less a mere slogan, lacking the necessary action.

The present administration has shown some commitments towards restructuring the economy in the direction of the non- oil sector. Last week, the federal government said it was targeting, at least $30 billion revenue from non-oil sources.

This will be an increase of $25 billion from the current $5 billion. Director-General, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo announced the plan in Abuja after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice – President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa. The NEPC made a presentation to NEC on a plan to restructure the Nigerian economy to survive without crude oil. The plan is called ‘the zero oil plan’.

“Council was informed that there was urgent need to rapidly ramp up non-oil exports as our future earnings from crude oil face significant headwinds. The zero oil plan aims at earning at least $30 billion from non-oil sources in the near to medium term as against the current earnings of about $5 billion,” Awolowo said.

The objectives of Zero Oil Plan is to add $150 billion to Nigeria foreign reserves in the next 10 years, create 500,000 jobs, lift 10 million Nigerians out of poverty and integrate each state of the federation into the export value chain. He said that the focus of the plan was on the export of the following crops: rice, wheat, corn, palm oil, rubber, hides and skin, sugar, soya beans and automotive parts among others. Awolowo listed the destination countries for Nigeria’s exports to include Netherlands, China, Iran, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, India, Saudi Arabia, among others.

All hopes for attaining economic greatness are not lost as long as government remains commuted to the diversification of the economy. It is the only viable way to survive the current environment of global economic uncertainty occasioned by the volatility of oil price.

The nation is still seated on huge natural resources- the mineral deposits, fertile land for agriculture, tourism and numerous other untapped economic potentials. Nigeria can be great again if only the right steps are taken in the right direction.

Save

Save

Save

Like this: Like Loading...