Edo to residents: Living under high tension cables risky

Edo State government yesterday embarked on the sensitisation of owners of buildings and other structures under high tension electricity cables on the health risks involved. Speaking during a meeting with such owners at Idogbo Secretariat in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, said the state government was worried that people could ignore the risks associated with living in such areas.

Idah said the removal of the buildings was necessary because of the inherent dangers of living under the transmission lines, such as cancerous radiations, among others. He emphasised that the state was determined to avoid casualties and a repeat of the infamous electrocution incident in Calabar, where lives were lost when a transmission cable fell on a footballviewing centre. “We have a habit of saying, it will not happen, God forbid. But, government will not wait to see our people die before it acts.

Relocation is non-negotiable; we want to ensure that people get a fair deal when it is done,” he said. Idah appealed for understanding from those that would be affected, as government was determined to ensure that the discomfort would be minimal.

He said as far as government have evidence of their correspondence with Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), wherein they sought compensation, the state would ensure that they were duly compensated. According to him, “We will use these papers to make a case for everybody. However, note that it is not the state government that will pay compensation, but the TCN.”

