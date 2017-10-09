Edo residents opt for hunger strike over insecurity 

Chairman of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Edo state, Roy Oribhabor yesterday declared a one-month hunger strike over security challenges in parts of Benin, the state capital and adjoining towns in the state.

Orhibabor who disclosed this to newsmen in Benin said he hoped to extend the period of the hunger strike on the expiration of one month if there is no appreciable improvement in the security situation in the state.

The action of the CNPP state chairman may not be unconnected with the recent killing of three armed policemen deployed to provide security at the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park and subsequent kidnap of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the zoo, Dr. Andy Ehanire in the process by suspected militants, the abduction of ace musician Ambassador Osayomore Joseph and that of Reverend Fr. Lawrence Adorolo in the past two weeks.

The situation was made worse last week Wednesday when suspected assassins shot dead a senior lecturer in the department of Electrical and Electronics, Faculty of Engineering, University of Benin, Professor Paul Otasowie in his house on Siluko road in the capital town.

‎Dr. Ehanire and Ambassador Osayomore are yet to be released by their captors.‎

‎This came as Edo state Police command disclosed that its crack team had recovered a Mitsubishi car used by the gunmen who assassinated Professor Paul Otasowie of the University of Benin.

Also, the command said the constant change in location of suspected kidnappers of Dr. Ehanire and popular musician, Ambassador Osayomore.

Oribhabor noted that the spate of abductions and killings poses worry hence government’s urgent need‎ to tackle the problem.

According to him, residents of Benin no longer sleep with their eyes closed even as he called on the state government to set up Neighbourhood Security Watch to assist conventional security agencies towards addressing the menace.

“This has really become worrisome everywhere you go in any part of the state, it is a different tales of security challenges. As I speak with you, quite a number of our people are being held captive by kidnappers and the security agencies and government seem lost on what to do,” he said.

He said, “Nightlife is completely gone in Benin as people now close shops as early as7 pmm for fear of the men of the underworld. It is basically for this reasons, that I am embarking on hunger strike to draw world attention to the state of insecurity in Edo.”