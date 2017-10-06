EFCC coerced me to forfeit my property, INEC staff tells court

A staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Christian Nwosu, yesterday told Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos that some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) forced him to surrender his property worth N30million.

He made the revelation while testifying in a trialwithin- trial to determine the voluntariness or otherwise of the statements he made to the anti-graft agency while under investigation for allegedly receiving N30 million from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke to rig the 2015 elections.

In his testimony, Nwosu, while insisting that the statements he made at the commission’s office were dictated to him, alleged that he was also induced to part with N5million in a bid to regain his freedom. On how he was compelled to forfeit his property, Nwosu said: “On December 28, 2016, I was invited to EFCC. I was interviewed by Mr. Moses. I made a statement of three pages. He said his boss, Mr. Zakari wanted to see me.

Zakari said: ‘No, you have not written what I want. I will not take that rubbish from you. “He said he had signed a detention order and that he was going to keep me in custody for as long as he wanted, that even if I brought 10 lawyers or more, they would not help me, that unless I wrote what he would dictate to me, he was going to make that place my home for a very long time. “At this threat, I was shaking because I had never had any encounter with the police or a cell. My entire body system collapsed.

My head was aching seriously. My eyeballs were heavy as if they would fall off their sockets. My health was failing me. I pleaded with him to please allow me access to my drug in my bag at the gate. He bluntly said ‘no’.

“He told me that Adedoyin had admitted collecting N28million and was released; that being a senior officer, there was no way I would not have benefitted N30million. He said unless I stated that I benefitted N30million, he would dump me in the cell.

I quickly told him I benefitted. He dictated to me that I should write it. I did.” Nwosu said he was also forced to write that he would take the EFCC operatives to the bank to make a refund of the money he received after his disclosure that he had only N5million in his bank account. He disclosed that an officer and two armed policemen accompanied him to the bank where he raised a draft of N4million and handed it over to Zakari. He added that Zakari asked him to bring another draft for N1milion, which he brought on March 15.

Speaking further, he said: “EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, later walked into the office and asked if I had landed property and cars. He said I should write out the property worth N30million that I had. He vowed to ensure that I was convicted and jailed at all cost if I didn’t cooperate.

