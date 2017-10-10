[…] EFCC: Firm sues Bankole over unpaid N6m legal fees […]

Former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole has been dragged to an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta over an alleged failure to pay for legal services during his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A law firm, MJS Partners had sued the former Speaker over an unpaid N6million legal fees in a suit marked AB/153/2013.

New Telegraph gathered that the amount was reduced from N70million based on agreement reached previously between the firm and Bankole. EFCC had, in 2011 initiated a case against the former Speaker at the Federal High Court, Abuja for contract fraud and abuse of office but the case was struck out after over two years of prosecution. However, MJS Partners alleged that Bankole had failed to pay for their professional fees amounting to N70million but which was subsequently reduced to N6million.

The claimant, through its counsel and Managing Partner at the law firm, Dr Yemi Oke, argued before Justice M.A. Dipeolu that the suit was filed sometimes in 2013.

Also, the lawyer argued that the claimant later amended its writ of summons and reduced the charges to N6million after reaching an agreement with the defendant, saying that since 2013 when the case was filed and its subsequent ruling by the court, Bankole had not been able to obey the court order.

He stated that, rather, the former Speaker approached the Court of Appeal in Ibadan and with the appellate court ruling that the matter be heard on its merit.

