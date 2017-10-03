EFCC’s arrest of commissioners, unlawful, unconstitutional – Ekiti AG

Onyekachi Eze

Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kolapo Olugbenga Kolade has said that the arrest of two officials of the state government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was subjudice in view of a subsisting court order.

Kolade at a press conference yesterday in Abuja disclosed that a Federal High Court in a suit FHC/AD/CS/32/2016, had barred the EFCC from arresting, detaining or investigating past or present officials of the state government without any report of indictment by the state Assembly.

The order, according to him, was sequel to a series of arrests and embarrassment of the state officials by the anti-graft agency.

Kolade added that the EFCC was not above the law, hence it was bound to obey lawful orders made by courts.

The two government officials, the Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo and the Accountant General of the State, Yemisi Owolabi who were arrested last Thursday are still in the EFCC custody.

According to Kolade, Section 125(5) (6) and 128 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empowered only the State House of Assembly and not the EFCC, the power to investigate state government’s account and to raise alarm if any act of fraud detected.

Kolade stated that the action of the EFCC in arresting and detaining the officials of the Ekiti State government portended great danger for the nation’s democracy.

He accused the anti-corruption agency of acting the script of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the arrest and detention of the officials came on a day Governor Ayodele Fayose declared his intention to run against the APC led Federal Government in 2019 presidential election.

Kolade said: “The order of the Federal High Court has not been vacated till date. In other words, the issue of the arrest and or detention of the Ekiti State government officials is subjudice.

“The action of the EFCC is to say, the least unlawful and a raw show of executive lawlessness.

“Section 125 (5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) reads: ‘The Auditor-General for a State shall within ninety days of receipt of the Accountant-General Financial Statement and Annual Accounts of the state, submit its report to the House of Assembly of the State and the House shall cause the report to be considered by the House responsible for the public account.

“125 (6) reads: ‘In the exercise of its functions under this constitution, the Auditor-General for a State shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other authority or persons’.

“More importantly, Section 128(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is the Ekiti State House of Assembly that has the responsibility among others to complain about any financial irregularity against the Ekiti State Government.

“It is only when there is any complaint by the Ekiti State House of Assembly to the EFCC and, or any other investigative agency that such agency can arrest or investigate and financial impropriety.

“Any provision of the EFCC Act that is inconsistent with the above cited provisions of the constitution shall be void to the extent of its inconsistency.

“By the combined effect of the provisions of section 125 and 128 of the 1999 constitution, it is the House of Assembly of Ekiti State that has oversight functions of the finances of the state and it is only when the House of Assembly complains or report an indictment that the EFCC or any investigative agencies can take over, more so that the order of the Federal High court is still subsisting.

“The EFCC has all opportunities of challenging or vacating the order which it has failed to do.”

