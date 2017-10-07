Egypt wary of Congo

Egypt national team coach Hector Cuper says Congo are a dangerous outfit, but believes his side is well prepared to get a win.

The two nations are set to lock horns in a 2018 FIFA World Cup, Group E qualifier on Sunday in Alexandria as the hosts are out to reach their first tournament in 28 years.

Speaking to AhramOnline, Cuper admits the Red Devils are a good team with players who have individual brilliance.

“Congo is a good team combining players with great individual skill, but we are ready for the game,” Cuper said.

“We have studied Congo well. We will be focusing on their weak points, but we are not sure about their squad for the next game, especially since they may call up new people.”

Furthermore regarding his future, the Argentine added that the Egyptian Football Association will decide his destiny.

“I am committing with the team until the World Cup, but if the fans or the Football Association want my departure, I will definitely leave,” adds the manager.

“We may play the Congo game with two strikers. Some say the team is lacking character and it’s my mistake.

“I apologise for that, but the positive thing is we already won 75 percent of the games we have played.”

