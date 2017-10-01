Ekiti 2018: My candidacy will ensure PDP victory – Omoyeni

A former Group Managing Director of Wema Bank and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Mr. Bisi Omoyeni, has waved aside the “purported endorsement” of Prof. Kolapo Eleka by a group of people as the sole candidate of PDP in the 2018 governorship election.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of party faithful, who trooped out to catch a glimpse of the man referred to as “Omo Ayiye” by Ikere people as he made a triumphant entry to Ikere yesterday. In furtherance of his ambition to become the next governor of Ekiti State come October 2018; Omoyeni insisted that he is the man to deliver the state to the PDP.

In a statement issued over the weekend by Yemi Akinbode, the Director of Media and Publicity Bisi Omoyeni Campaign Organisation, the PDP governorship aspirant said he received the report of the endorsement of a sole candidate with disbelief, pointing out that it defied all logic to adopt a candidate ahead of the primaries of the PDP in Ekiti State.

“In a race where there are over eight aspirants, how can we have a sole candidate without the consent of others?”

