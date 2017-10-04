Ekiti arrest: Assembly to initiate contempt proceedings against EFCC

Ekiti State House of Assembly has threatened to institute contempt proceedings against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest and detention of the state’s Commissioner of Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the Accountant- General, Mrs. Yemi Owolabi

Speaker of the Assembly, Kolawole Oluwawole in a letter submitted yesterday at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, described the arrest of Ojo and Owolabi as premeditated, malicious, politically motivated, contemptuous and unconstitutional.

The letter dated October 2 was delivered on his behalf by three house members led by Hon (Dr.) Samuel Omotosho, Chairman House Committee on Information. Oluwawole, however, demanded the immediate release of the Finance Commissioner and the Accountant-General while accusing the anti-corruption agency of partisanship.

He insisted that despite a petition against the former governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the commission had chosen to turn a blind eye to it.

