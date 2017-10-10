Ekiti demands release of officials in EFCC’s custody

Rising from an executive council meeting yesterday, the Ekiti State government demanded the release of two of its officials arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged fraud.

In EFCC’s custody were Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the Accountant-General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi. Ojo and Owolabi, who were arrested on September 28 had not been allowed home as the anti-graft agency had allegedly refused to release them from custody.

Describing their continued detention as uncalled for and unconstitutional, the council insisted their arrest was “a classic abuse of power” and “a witchhunt by pseudo democrats in Abuja to diabolically incapacitate the state government.”

The state urged the commission to release the officials unconditionally or charge them to court. Commissioner for Information, Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Lanre Ogunsuyi, who addressed newsmen, said the executive council after its fifth emergency meeting described their arrest as “an aberration that once again portrays the Federal Government as incapable of understanding the best democratic ethos.”

