Ekiti septuagenarian wins N1m Afe Babalola Best Farmer award

Barely 52 years after he embraced farming as a major occupation, a septuagenarian, Alhaji Olayinka Adeyemi, has emerged the overall best farmer of the year in Ekiti state. Adeyemi, who clocked 73 recently also won N1million prize for the overall best farmer.

He went into full time farming 1965. Chief Afe Babalola, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the organiser of Afe Babalola Agricultural Exhibition code named “ABA-EX 2017” gave the prize to the winner yesterday at the closing of the exhibition at the Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado Ekiti. The agric exhibition, where Adeyemi won the prize was organised by Governor Ayo Fayose.

The septuagenarian was among 300 other farmers shortlisted for the government exhibition from mainly leading farmers in all the 16 local government areas of the state. Two farmers each from the 16 council areas got N150, 000 and N100, 000 for wining first and second positions at the local level.

Like this: Like Loading...