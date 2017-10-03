Ekweremadu preaches single term, LG’s autonomy

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, stressed that Nigeria would understudy the Mexican presidential system with a view to benefiting from the single term for the President and the state governors.

Ekweremadu stated these when he received the Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Ambassador Garcia Moreno Elizondo, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on the fringes of the 57th independenceanniversary celebration.

He said that Nigeria and Mexico had a lot to learn from each other because they had a lot in common, such as vast territories as well as presidential and federal systems.

The lawmaker said: “ I am aware that Mexico runs a sixyear single term presidency known as the sexino. This is something Nigeria will be looking at because what we are doing now has a lot of difficulties.

“So, we are looking at a possibility of constitutional reform that can guarantee a single term, so that the money we spend in running elections and the problem of chief executives struggling and concentrating to come back, using resources and instruments of state can be overcome.”

Like this: Like Loading...