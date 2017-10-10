Electricity: Ondo LGs celebrate TB Joshua over N31m bailout

Residents of Ondo State especially from four local government areas of Akoko district of the state have commended the General Overseer of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua for contributing about N31million to restore electricity in the area.

The four councils–Akoko South-West, Akoko South- East, Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West were in total darkness for four years before the intervention of some notable indigenes of the councils including Pastor TB Joshua.

To ensure that electricity was restored to the affected councils, the clergyman paid N8.1million owed Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) This was followed by another donation of N8.1million for transformer replacement and other accessories.

The two donations were different from the sum of N9.4billion paid for the provision of electricity. The youths of the area under the aegis of Akoko Youths described the gesture by Joshua as exceptional.

A statement issued by the National President of the group, Babatunde Momoh noted that the people of Akoko region including traditional rulers appreciated the contribution of the clergyman. It reads: “We are indeed grateful to Pastor Temitope Joshua as he has demonstrated that he is a true son of Akoko.”

Like this: Like Loading...