ELOHOR AISIEN: I made nigeria the biggest in MODELLING in AFRICA

BETH Modeling Agency is 10 years and the C.E.O, Elizabeth Elohor Aisien, is hosting the industry to a lavish party to celebrate the milestone in Lagos, Nigeria. The multiskilled lady got the franchise from Elite Model International and has produced some of the Nigeria’s biggest male models who have running contracts with Versace, Gucci, Hermes and other notable designers across the globe. In this interview with LANRE ODUKOYA, the elegant mother of two speaks about the fledgling industry, pains and joy of producing some world class models amid sundry issues.

When exactly did it dawn on you that there’s a goldmine in modelling and how did you begin?

It’s funny because it wasn’t something I wanted to go into when I was much younger. But my mom loves fashion; you go to her house and meet her always watching fashion TV and she still does till now. It was something I grew up to know and she would always tell me; ‘I want you to be like Naomi Campbell’.

So, sometimes when I went out, people would complement me with statements like; ‘Oh, you look like Naomi Campbell’ and I remembered that was what mom wanted me to be and she encouraged me.

I found that very strange because with a lot of parents, it’s the opposite. I did a few modeling jobs when I was in school. And that was also when I enrolled for Miss Nigeria in London and I won. And I realised that it wasn’t really what I wanted to do and most of the agencies on the international scene would tell me that I didn’t have the look they were looking for. So, I said, okay, when I move back home I would start my own modeling agency.

How has it been surviving for 10 years?

Well, it’s been amazing. I’m really happy where we are. We’ve hoped most of our models would be there internationally but it’s really tough. Now we appreciate where we are and we’re so proud of our models like Mayowa who’s doing extremely well. She’s doing a show which I wasn’t even expecting. I was expecting it in like two years.

We’re super proud of what she’s achieved right now. Most of our models are actually doing the major big shows which we’re very proud of. I’m very proud when I watch fashion TV or go on social media and I see my models walking internationally. It makes me really proud. At least, I’ve achieved something in 10 years.

Are there more you would have wished to accomplish?

Yes. I would have hoped that all my models would be making it right now. Over the past 10 years, some of them have given up because they never knew what they were going into. So, we’ve lost a few models and we’ve had some models who have actually relocated. Some got married, some are with kids, some just decided to focus on other businesses. So far, we’re happy that even all the girls that we have are doing very well.

You once headed the Miss Nigeria pageant, would you say quitting has set you back at all?

Quitting Miss Nigeria pageant which I headed at a point hasn’t actually set me back as a matter of fact. It was something I did for a year when I just wanted to know what it feels like working in the beauty industry, but it’s totally different from what you find in allied industries.

I realised that it wasn’t really my calling, that was the reason I did it for just one year and I’m more than happy that I did. It was an experience I will never forget but I decided to concentrate more on my own. And I was also launching my own luxury events company at that time as well.

Going forward, what should we be looking forward to?

I’m launching my foundation to help a lot of young kids especially in the area of education. I’m also going to start doing a lot of mentorship programmes. In the last 14 years, I’ve seen over 30,000 models and each one of them has the same issue: funding, education and all that. So, it’s a plan to give back to the society.

In the last 10 years, what peculiar challenges have you been faced with?

Well, there’s hardly any business without its own challenges. The major issue is trying to find the right female. I don’t pick the winners. So trying to get someone who would walk internationally has been hard. Another major issue is partnership. Aquafina has been supporting us for about five years. So we want more support so we can spread across more states. So sponsorship has been another major challenge for us.

You talked about getting the right models. Do you think you’ve done enough to reach out?

I’m happy for social media right now because social media has become an easy way of communication. So right now, we try to look for more models on the social media. We’ve also had our scout this year. For the first time, we went out to look for the models.

Do you have any plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary?

This year we’re celebrating our 10th anniversary. There’s a party tomorrow, October 8 and we’re also celebrating the success of our models so far internationally. Unfortunately, our biggest model, Mayowa, won’t be here. But she’s going to send her love and her wishes. It’s a big show for us this year.

When you scout for your models, do you reach out to very rural places where beauties could be hiding?

Oh yes, we do. We have people that scout in different places like Zaria. We scouted for so many girls. Sometimes we have issues like finding girls that we like but they could be too young or due to travel cost or family background, we wouldn’t be able to bring them in.

Trying to get their parents’ consent could be quite challenging. Often times, some parents would Google me to be sure of who I am before deciding to let their kids go. Some would say they want to come to my house.

Now, I feel that many people have a different opinion about modeling compared to back then. So, they’ve seen our success story and where we’ve come so far. People are believing in us. However, there are some parents who, for personal reasons, would just say no.

Would you also be looking at women of the plus size category?

We do that as well. We take women of all sizes because of our African market.

With the plus size models, have you really made achievements?

I think in the last eight months I’ve noticed that there have been a few plus size shows. We’ve had few plus size models but most of them feel they are not right for it. It’s easier to get regular models than the plus size models. You can get a plus size model with a good body but not with the right face; or with the right face and not with a good body.

I know you have other businesses. How do you juggle all of them? It’s just God. I’ve been doing events for at least, 10 years. I’ve always wanted to be a wedding planner since when I was 20. It’s more like a hobby for me.

What’s the secret of your looking good?

It’s God. I’m an easy person. I don’t use a lot of cream, make up. I always believe that simple is the best. I don’t overdo things.

Growing up, who influenced you the most?

My mum influenced me. She’s a fashion person. She watches anything fashion. She reads magazines. My mum is the model I first saw back then. She worked in advertising as well. My daughter also loves what I do. She comes for the casting.

What’s your style expression like?

I’ve always been a simple person. From when I was young, I loved dressing up. I can mix anything. I buy what I like. I don’t buy something because somebody else is buying it. If something is in vogue and I really like it, I’ll buy it. My look is different. When I put on lipstick, I feel it’s too heavy but when I see it on other people, I usually like it. If I want to change my style, it would be to more skimpy clothes, iro and buba, longer hair. I feel young.

What advice do you have for intending models?

I always tell models to look good and try to have good skin. Make sure you try to have different agencies and if it doesn’t work out, just focus on your career. That’s why we always emphasise education. It is very important. Modeling is not forever. What happens when you stop modeling? What do you fall back on? There should be a degree that you should fall back on.

What would you say the rating of the Nigerian modeling industry is like in Africa?

We’ve been told that BETH Modeling Agency is actually the number 1 agency in Africa, in terms of our models who are doing very well. There aren’t many other African countries who are strongly into modeling. We have another show coming up and a lot of agencies in the world are looking forward to partnering with us. I can rate us as number one in Africa but in the world, I can’t really put a figure to it.

What are your three favourite fashion accessories?

I like rings. I like perfumes; my favourite is Tom Ford. I’m into shoes. I’m always on flats.

How do you unwind?

I travel with my kids. I go out with my friends. I just like to have fun and enjoy myself.

Do you go to the gym?

I go to the gym sometimes. When I don’t wake up late, I go to gym. I eat healthy meals.

What’s your favourite meal?

My favourite food is rice, stew and plantain. For health purposes, I take salad, vegetables and all that.

