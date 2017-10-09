Ember months and quest for materialism

The ember months are here again. The months that mark the end of Gregorian calendar, that invariably start from September and end with December, are generally referred to as ‘Ember months.’ The term ‘Ember’ might not be unconnected with the suffix that accompanies virtually all the months in question.

The three basic needs of man remain food, clothing and textile. It’s equally worth noting that the three major desires of any sane being are wealth, fame and power. It’s pathetic that currently mankind has derailed profoundly as regards the avenue being embraced towards obtaining any of these three desires.

Unequivocally, the manner in which most Nigerians parade themselves during the ember months has become so worrisome to all concerned, that, if proper and drastic measure isn’t taken by the apt authorities, it might degenerate into an unimaginable state of doom in the nearest future.

The uncalled and irrational quest for materialism among mankind, particularly the youth, especially during the ember months, remains one of the rudimentary causes of the various lingering social-vices taking place in all nooks and crannies.

Arguably, the current astonishing increase of death rate is attributable to some of these vices, to include cultism, armed robbery, thuggery, prostitution, kidnapping, drug trafficking, assassination, and what have you.

The astronomical prevalence of the listed vices during ember months has made the former to seem synonymous with the latter, thereby making people to perceive the season as forbidden. Aside the aforementioned vices, there are other countless anomalies associated with the period, such as over-speeding and cheating among sellers in various markets. This is the reason road carnage is invariably on the rampage at such a time.

The truth is that, no one seems to be safe during the ember months, not just in Nigeria but across the globe. It is a period when an apprentice appears smarter than his master; a period when various law enforcement agents, whom are meant to control the menace, indulge themselves in all kinds of sabotage or unpatriotic acts; a period when an average foodstuffs seller sell with a cup’s bottom; a time when a commercial driver wants to cover a seven-hour journey within three hours; and of course, a season when a secondary school student feels like dropping from school towards participating in any available ‘moneymaking’ activity.

Research indicates that the ongoing alarming quest for materialism or youth restiveness is mainly occasioned by inconsequential rivalry, greed and/or lack of contentment among the populace. This implies that the anomaly is a product of man’s inability to face reality at a given circumstance, even when the answer to the situation is very glaring.

Inconsequential rivalries are those competitions that are not called for, or that seem unreasonable and barbaric. On the average, politicians or established businessmen often indulge in this practice. It’s usually observed among the aforementioned set of people during electioneering era or when battling over supremacy, as the case may be. Some youths also indulge in this act toward showcasing that they belong to the ruling or most powerful class, with a view to proving that they are ahead of their contemporaries.

Some individuals often do all sorts of things to find themselves in such class.

Greed or lack of contentment has also contributed immensely to man’s intolerable quest for materialism, thereby setting the period that leads to any festive season, such as the ember months, ablaze. Greed has arguably brought humanity to a state of mockery, and has succeeded in tearing several unions or societies apart. Against this backdrop, it’s needless to state that lack of contentment has remained a colossal nightmare to mankind.

As we undergo another era of Ember months, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the commemoration of the forthcoming festive seasons, Christmas and New Year precisely, takes place in a peaceful atmosphere. Hence, I call on governments at all levels, schools, the civil society, religious institutions, the mass media, as well as all well-meaning individuals, to do everything humanly possible towards ensuring that the awaited Ember months would bring nothing but a blessing to the Nigerian society in its totality. This can be actualized by embarking on massive sensitization programme across the country via town-hall meetings, street awareness, and issuance of bulk SMS, among others.

•Nwaozor, a civil rights activist, writes via: frednwaozor@gmail.com

