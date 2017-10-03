‘We embraced kidnapping for being shut out of amnesty’

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected kidnappers for allegedly abducting victims and collecting a ransom of N1.2 million. The suspects – Maybezen Ikewemini, John Muboh, Daubotei Terri, Osana Tuwu – were arrested while trying to escape through the waterway around Iba-Igando creek. One of the suspects, Tuwu (29), said his gang kidnapped some passengers in a boat in the creek of Iba-Igando and collected a ransom of about N1.2 million.

Tuwu added that his gang members were former militants who were shut out of the amnesty programme. According to him, his members engaged in kidnaping as a means of survival.

He said: “My name is Osana. My members and I were once into bunkering and we are former militants. When the Federal Government asked us to drop our arms in exchange for amnesty, we obeyed by coming to Ikeja to drop our arms and ammunition. Government promised us that after dropping our arms and ammunition, we would be given amnesty.

“They said we would work together with the police because we know Niger Delta creeks. Its nine months now, and government did not fulfil its promises like giving us food and money, which was why we decided to engage in kidnapping.” Tuwu also recalled how he and his members became kidnappers. He said: “We became kidnappers because we were starving. Government has refused to give us amnesty.

While we were starving, we told our master that we were hungry that he should engage us so we could survive. “We told him we need to do something to survive. Our master told us to get something doing asides crime. We tried to, but we could not withstand it.”

Recollecting the day of the robbery operation, Ikewemini, another suspect, explained that he and his gang members connived and conspired to kidnap passengers aboard a boat. According to him, they went to the river around Iba-Igando and kidnapped the passengers and collected a ransom of N1.2 million.

He said: “We were eight in number. We conspired to kidnap passengers in any boat. We went to a river at Igando area; we saw a boat with passengers aboard. We kidnapped the passengers and told them to make calls to their families, telling them they’ve been kidnapped. After the calls, we were given a ransom of N1.2 million.”

On his part, Muboh narrated how they were arrested. He said, out of eight of them, four were arrested while others escaped. The suspect added that he and his members were arrested under Badore Bridge.

He said: “We were later apprehended under Badore Bridge by Oodu People’s Congress (OPC) members, while sharing the money we earned from the kidnap among ourselves. We were arrested trying to escape through the waterway around Iba-Igando creek.

During the hot chase, four of our members escaped with some of the money, while four of us were arrested with N400, 000.” Meanwhile, items recovered from them were locally-made cut-to-size double-barrelled pistol, two live cartridges, machete and four live jackets.

