‘Emerging market regulators committed to sustainable finance’

Leading emerging market regulators have reinstate commitment to strengthening sustainable finance and cyber resilience.

The regulators, who met in Colombo, Sri Lanka, at the IOSCO Growth and Emerging Markets (GEM) Committee annual meeting and conference hosted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka, according to a statement, discussed measures to address challenges in scaling up sustainable market based financing, including the role of policy makers, regulators and industry participants in promoting green financing solutions within emerging markets.

The GEM Committee annual meeting and conference were preceded by the meeting of the IOSCO Asia-Pacific Regional Committee (APRC).

The two day event attracted more than 300 participants from 50 jurisdictions. The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremasinghe, provided the keynote address at the Conference.

Ranjit Ajit Singh, Chairman of the GEM Committee and Vice Chairman of the IOSCO Board, said: “There was agreement among emerging market regulators to accelerate the development of sustainable finance, including the establishment of a Task Force on Sustainable Finance.”

Other substantive areas discussed according to IOSCO in a statement, included key issues and challenges regarding liquidity in emerging capital markets, as well as possible measures in promoting liquidity to help spur market growth and development. Participants also discussed how fintech is shaping capital markets and the balance between innovation and investor protection, particularly in areas such as crypto currencies and initial coin offerings (ICOs).

The GEM Committee also conducted a cyber simulation exercise developed in collaboration with market experts to strengthen regulatory capabilities and preparedness in tackling cyber threats.

The regulatory workshop provided participants with a better understanding of key cyber developments, risks and threats mpacting global financial markets. The workshop also analysed scenarios and outlined measures to strengthen mechanisms, protocols and responses of regulators.

Mr. Singh said: “Greater regulatory cooperation is critical in strengthening resilience and regulatory expertise in relation to cyber threats.”

