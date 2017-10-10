Those engaging in exam malpractices are terrorising us – WAEC Registrar

The Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr. Iyi Uwadiae, penultimate week, at a forum in Lagos, spoke on some issues bothering on moral decadence, corruption aided by parents, candidates’ poor performance and admission cut-off marks, among others. MOJEED ALABI reports.

In its 65 years journey, how has WAEC fared as an examination body, and particularly in Nigeria?

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is an interesting organisation because we deal with people. WAEC was set up some 65 years ago to put up tests on the achievement of candidates at the senior secondary school levels after years of terminal examinations. And, that we have been doing successfully for about 65 years now.

Often times, the results candidates are qualified to have and are awarded may not be what they expected, and when that happens, they say WAEC gave them results. But when they do well, they would say they have dealt with WAEC. WAEC is simply a mirror, it shows you exactly how you appear, and we have insisted that this mirror we have become should not have cracks so that the true pictures are given.

So, what I am saying is that we rely on valid and reliable tests to know what the students had achieved over the years. However, the activities of fraudsters have put us on our toes.

Years back, WAEC will set its questions, print them in the United Kingdom, bring them to Nigeria and send them to various regions. And at the regions, WAEC will take them to the school principals to keep. In my own school that time, a Catholic school, the Reverend Fathers were those keeping the examination papers in their offices, and nobody was going after the questions then.

Even in the examination hall, you dare not look sideways. And after the papers, the scripts are still kept in the same office. But today, the story has changed. It is a risk doing that now. We have had cases of principals’ offices burgled. And like the late Chinua Achebe would say, since hunters have learnt to shoot without missing, the birds have also learnt to fly without perching.

So, WAEC has resolved to keep the question papers and answer scripts in our strong rooms. But again, there are threats from external forces. The most frustrating aspect of this sad story is the involvement of parents. Parents would make money available to buy questions ahead of examinations.

When I learnt that the Federal Government went to court seeking proscription of a particular group, I felt maybe WAEC would need to go to court to proscribe some people whose fraudulent activities as regards examination malpractice qualify them to be regarded as terrorists. WAEC sees those engaging in examination malpractice as terrorists and we want government to so label them. With the introduction of social media, we are so terrorised by few corrupt individuals. But, why it is painful to us is not as WAEC officials, but as Nigerians.

This is because the students are no longer achieving. It is unfortunate. For instance, in the last three years, Ghana, which is not up to a state in Nigeria, has been winning the three awards during our annual excellence award ceremonies, and except last year that a Nigerian came second. This is where we are today and we feel the pain.

Who do we blame for this challenge?

But can you blame WAEC entirely for that? No! This is because there are other intervening variables which are already in the public domain. The government, parents and candidates themselves are aware of these.

But do you exonerate WAEC officials from this?

Well, the Bible says out of 12, there is one Judas. So, if you extrapolate that, it means out of 24, there will be two, and in 48, you would have four and so on like that. Of course, I cannot claim that we do not have bad eggs, it is not possible. But one thing that WAEC does is that there is no mercy for any member of staff found guilty.

But, while I am not defending my colleagues, I want you to know that these corrupt people clone our identity cards, they go to centres claiming they are our workers. We have arrested a number of them.

This is because they know where we cannot cover. For instance, the whole of our staff in Nigeria are just about 2,000, from drivers, messengers to Head of Nigeria’s Office (HNO), and this is where we have the largest number of workers among the member-states. Yet, we have more than 13,000 centres in the country. So we have a lot of impersonators. But a day of reckoning will soon come.

How do you think this country can address this?

It is unfortunate that this society is today threatened. We need all hands to be on deck to let our children know that there is no shortcut to success. We need to let the society know the harm these people constitute to society.

In fact, we have gone beyond our mandate which is essentially to conduct examination and award certificates. Today, we organise seminars to help teachers understand some rudiments of teaching. And even now, we are putting up an international summit on examination malpractices. This will be attended by representatives from member countries.We also rely on the media to help us out.

Don’t you think that poor teacher quality also contributes significantly to students’ poor performance?

We are already in a vicious circle in Nigeria. Someone told me that we have moved from an era of good parents giving birth to bad children, to the era of bad parents giving birth to worse children.

This is because in a situation where teachers are poor in quality, what happens to the children they teach? You cannot give what you don’t have, and to us, that is unfortunate. And one of the ways we are approaching to break this vicious circle is that you do not need to sack the bad teachers, but to engage them in retraining process.

To me, I belong to those who believe in Mastery Learning, that is, there is no one that is not teachable but time must be given. Why do our people we condemn here for performing poorly usually do well when they travel abroad? That is simply because they use the Mastery Learning Method over there.

But in Nigeria, a population of 100 students is expected to move at the same time. That is simply not possible. Now, you look at it, from primary school, there is mass movement to junior schools, and from ju-nior school it is same to high school. But in other countries, there is no such mass movement. From junior school to high school we conduct examination in Ghana and once they do not pass, you cannot move to high school.

In fact, in Ghana today, WAEC conducts private examination for junior students so that they can meet up if they had failed the other one, so that they can gain admission to senior school. But what we have here is mass movement.

I read in the news recently that teachers in Kaduna were giving examination for Primary IV pupils, but that the bulk of them did not pass. That is the reality. A commissioner in Ilorin, Kwara State had shared similar story with us at a meeting.

Simple Mathematics questions given to them in Ilorin, not up to 40 per cent of the teachers passed. But you cannot throw them away. I strongly believe they can be trained. If we teach them, they will learn.

Is WAEC considering introducing CBT to address this challenge posed by malpractices?

WAEC is thinking along this line very seriously, but we must note that WAEC is an achievement test with practical tests and essay writing which take six weeks.

It is unlike UTME that is just a one-day test which is strictly objective. What WAEC is planning to do soon is to introduce CBT for the objective part of our examinations but for the essay part, it will take some time. Even a country like Netherlands which introduced CBT has not gone beyond 40 per cent of examinations being conducted using CBT.

Do you think language of communication by teachers can also be a contributory factor for students’ poor performance?

It is true the language of communication could be a factor, but we must note that the language of communication does not make you a good or a bad teacher. This is because the content is what matters.

If you expect me to speak like an orator you are wasting your time. You don’t need Queen’s English to teach Geography. Though that is not a licence to murder languages.

Recently, JAMB announced the cut-off marks of 120 and 100 marks for admission into tertiary institutions, and there was the debate of UTME being a selection test and WASSCE being an achievement test. What is really the difference?

The UTME that is conducted by JAMB is a selection test.Ours is an achievement test where candidates are expected to spend six years of three years in basic level and three years at the high school, and they are tested based on what they have achieved so far. But the admission policy in Nigeria states that you must have five credits including English and Mathematics. But it is not WAEC that decided that. Ours is to either confirm that you have achieved this or not.

The interpretation and the way the results are used depend on government, the academic institutions or by the employers of labour. So for JAMB, if one million candidates apply, and there are spaces for only 10,000, it will continue to prune down until the 10,000 spaces are filled based on the candidates’ performance.

In the case of JAMB, what I saw is that there are many candidates and there are many universities, but some are oversubscribed while others are less subscribed, so there must be a redistribution strategy to ensure that all quotas are filled.

Meanwhile, that is not to say that JAMB will just go to any institution and say you must admit all candidates without other requirements such as five credits in WASSCE including English and Mathematics. So, for me, the issue of cut-off marks is nonissue because the universities themselves know what they want in their candidates.

Like this: Like Loading...