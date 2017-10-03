Enugu APC endorses Buhari for second term

Kenneth Ofoma

ENUGU

The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday reaffirmed its endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in office.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Kate Ofor said it had resolved to encourage President Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential elections with a view to actualising his laudable programmes of revamping the nation’s dilapidated infrastructure, stamping out corruption and using Enugu Coal to generate electricity.

The statement reads: “The APC Enugu state once more reaffirms our unequivocal endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for the second term come 2019.

“We wish to inform the media to disregard the malicious statements issued at times on behalf of Enugu state chapter of the APC by Comrade Adohus Ude. For the truism is that Comrade Ude and his cohorts had been suspended for anti-party activities.

“I’m at a loss on how the Hon Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, after a series of advice by stakeholders is still associating with Comrade Ude and his cohorts, who are working day and night to hijack the structure of APC in Enugu state; to feather the 2019 presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar.”

