Enugu LG polls: APC, PDP in supremacy battle

It appears there is going to be a battle royale as the APC and the PDP set to outdo one another in the local government elections scheduled for November 4, 2017. KENNETH OFOMA writes that while the APC had been on the offensive, the PDP is absorbing the pressure.

As the local government elections scheduled to hold in Enugu State on November 4, 2017 draws near, the political temperature in the state is beginning to rise in measured proportion. The political parties have been upbeat in preparations for the poll. Expectedly, the battle line appeared to have been drawn between the ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is in charge at the centre.

Though some PDP members had refused to comment saying they won’t join issues with the APC, the opposition leaders had not stopped talking. One man who appeared to be unhappy with some developments in the polity ahead of the elections is the APC chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye. Some prominent members of APC, especially those that recently decamped to the party from PDP were reported to have at different occasions made remarks suggesting their endorsement of the PDP-led government in the state.

For instance, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani was credited to have once said that the state governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was doing well. Aside from that, officials of the state government had through several media statements alluded to the fact that the main opposition party in the state and the PDP-led government are working together because Ugwuanyi carries everybody along.

The insinuations appeared to have set Nwoye on edge as he believes the state and PDP officials were playing up such allusions and “propaganda to deceive” the electorate into voting the candidates of the PDP ahead of the council polls, alleging that they are working with the APC.

The PDP was in fact accused of doing even greater damage to the APC by allegedly picking relations of some APC chieftains and making them either chairmen of local government caretaker committees or candidates of PDP in the forthcoming LG elections.

Nwoye, recently addressed a press conference in Enugu where he chronicled the new strategies of the PDP, aimed at breaking “the ranks of opposition parties in the state”. Nwoye accused the ruling party of a strategy to break the ranks of the APC by appointing relations of APC chieftains as either caretaker committee chairmen or candidates of PDP in the November 4, local government elections in the state.

APC said that it had gone ahead to prepare for the poll with the conduct of its primaries last Monday, but that it is worried by the new PDP strategy to weaken opposition. Nwoye used the opportunity to discountenance insinuations in some quarters that APC and the PDP-led government in the state were working together and that some APC chieftains were given the privilege of nominating PDP candidates in the council poll. He specifically denied that APC chieftains such as Ken Nnamani, Emperor Chris Baywood-Ibe and Sen Fide Okolo nominated their boys as PDP candidates in Enugu South, Awgu and Nsukka local government areas respectively.

He said that PDP was trying to be clever by half by nominating or appointing relations of APC chieftains as either local government care taker committee chairmen or PDP candidates for the incoming council poll, and turning around to spread the fake rumour that the APC chiefs endorsed such candidates.

The APC chairman also alleged that the PDP propagandists and media consultants had also gone to town with the rumour that because APC chieftains attended a farewell reception which Ugwuanyi held for Nigeria’s Ambassador to India, Gen Chris Eze (rtd), who happens to be his kinsman, it then means APC has endorsed the PDP led government.

“The little gimmicks will not work. PDP is decimated, they are finished in the state as a political party; they are using this local government election to pitch family against family, brothers against brothers and friends against friends,” he said.

He boasted that APC will give the PDP a run for its money in the council poll and will go ahead to chase the party out of power in Enugu state in 2019 general elections, to show that the antics of PDP did not work.

“Enugu people are now instead of becoming victims they have now risen up to become winners because we have a massive defection of PDP people coming to APC to vie for position and to help elect APC candidates.

But in midst of that my attention has been drawn to a campaign of calumny by PDP-led government against the leaders of APC, against our National Vice Chairman, Hon. Emma Eneukwu; against DG-VON, Osita Okechukwu; against former governor of old Anambra state Sen Jim Nwobodo; and the former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; and even against three time senator, Senator Fide Okolo.

“And the point is, all these came about by the fact that Ugwuanyi agreed to perform one of his civic responsibilities of giving a farewell reception for an ambassador who happens to be his kinsman, from the same village as Ugwuanyi.

“And he did the right thing as a person and invited leaders; the same man, Gen Eze invited our leaders to come to his reception. Being civil people, and being civil leaders, they attended that reception.

All that has now been turned around and we are getting suggestions from PDP media houses and media aides that somehow APC and PDP are now one, which is far from the truth. We are not one. “APC in Enugu state is the only democratic party; PDP is an authoritarian type of party, it is anti democratic party.

So they would have expected; according their reports based on comments that they forged and put together to damage the reputation of our leaders, to make it impossible for people to see the difference. They are expecting us at this time, four leaders to appear at a reception, and begin to assess the PDP-led government in Enugu state.

“They expect these leaders to start assessing the fact that Enugu state has been a dirty city for the past two years, that ESWAMA has seized functioning, that is what they expect the speakers to say? Or they expect the speakers to talk about primitive acquisition of private properties by PDP- led government in Enugu state?

Is that what they expect the leaders to say in that function? Or they expect the leaders to talk about the fact that Enugu state has been light out for the past two years; that all the broken bulbs or the damaged generators had not been working.

“These things are supposed to be left for another day during an electioneering campaign. And instead they took advantage of the presence of our leaders to begin to suggest that their imposition of candidates in various local government areas where our leaders reside or where they come from such as Enugu South, Nsukka, Udi and in some others areas and start suggesting that we have endorsed it.

“Enugu state APC is clearly different and distinct from PDP. When the time comes for verdict to be passed, we will have to look at the developmental strides of PDPled government; we’ll have to compare it with what we are doing in other states, and what our programmes are, what our manifestos are,” he said.

The APC chairman stressed that his party had kept quiet for the mere fact that there were other issues the governor of Enugu state had been battling with such as insecurity, kidnapping and the farmers/ Fulani herdsmen issue that has been on.

He said that the party kept quiet, while it observes what approach was being used, adding that the APC as a party had come to stay in the state and to take over the government come 2019.

“And so people begin to suggest that there is no distinction between APC leaders and PDP; it is far from the truth. When Senator Ken Nnamani defected from PDP, he was clear about what he was doing. When Sen Fide Okolo defected from PDP, he was very clear about what he was doing.

When His Excellency Sen Jim Nwobodo defected from PDP, he was also very clear; he made it very loud and clear that he was leaving due to the practices of PDP which is different, it is anti people government, he was very clear about that.

“So those who may have personal relationship, you cannot join political ideology and political philosophy with personal relationship. If Gov Ugwuanyi, who is a nice guy invites people for a party that is organised by him for his kinsman who is an APC man and people expect our leaders to take such stage and begin to criticize the government of Gov Ugwuanyi, it will be most unkind behavior if that had happened.

“But as we are approaching 2019 the people of Enugu state will be called to deliver judgment, it is not APC alone, it will be both partisan and non partisan people, they have to compare what Enugu state has become and their goal versus what we prepared for Enugu state.

These are the things that we have to measure, and not media aides spending millions of state money and running campaigns of calumny against our leaders. “There is a systematic approach to paint APC leaders black.

When Emperor Baywood- Ibe declared for the APC, he was clear about that. His younger brother is a PDP man who is now the caretaker chairman of Awgu local government area, that man was also an SA to Ugwuanyi. Before Baywood declared he was a strong financier of PDP; there were some arrangements between the PDP to allow Awgu people control Awgu political arrangement.

“But the allegation is that Ekweremadu’s political dynasty was controlling Awgu political arrangement. And based on that allegation, which later played out during 2015 general elections, certain quotas of people became disenchanted, and we provided an alternative platform. Emperor Bawood-Ibe is separate and distinct from his younger brother who was an SA.

“So, the plot, which they have made up is to create an illusion because they see the wind of change blowing very strongly and the political manipulators thought that they will now appoint a relative of Emperor Baywood-Ibe to serve for three or four months as a caretaker in order to damage our political stronghold.

The entire Awgu has fallen down for APC, it is a no go area; we are going to win Awgu chairmanship in this particular election. “So dangling a small carrot means nothing. They are trying to pitch family against family, it is most unfair.

That appointment is designed to malign the person of Emperor Baywood, it is most unfair because how much? Emperor Baywood- Ibe is a multi-billionaire, he is an oil mogul; if he wants to install somebody, it wouldn’t be a four-month installation, it would have been to install somebody for two years. If he wants to install his younger brother, it wouldn’t have been at a time when organization he helped founded, Safe Awgu have moved in enmass and defected to APC.

“We know that these are political manipulations of PDP to malign our leaders and financiers and it will not work because PDP will be put to shame come November 4. We have put up all the mechanism of defeating PDP in Awgu local government and other local governments where we have our stronghold.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state chairman of PDP, Augustine Nnamani, to react to the allegations proved abortive as he did not pick his calls nor responded to text messages sent to him by our correspondent.

However, when contacted, the secretary of the party, Mr. Cletus Akalusi said PDP does not wish to join issues with APC at the moment. He said that his party was preparing to hold chairmanship primaries to elect its candidates for council poll.

Like this: Like Loading...