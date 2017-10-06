Enugu pensioners get gratuities 15 years after

More than 15years after retirement without gratuities, hundreds of pensioners in Enugu State have continued to shower praises and prayers on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for facilitating the payment of their entitlements.

Describing the governor as God-sent, one of the beneficiaries who collected his cheque yesterday at Ogbede, headquarters of Igbo-Etiti Local Council Area, Elder Ishiwu Romanus Ezeugwu, said for rescuing them from hunger, the governor had done what many of his predecessors failed to do.

He said: “Since this governor has remembered us, what others could not do for more than 10 years, God will not forget him, he will live long and he will win election many, many times.” Also, a female pensioner, Mrs. Gladys Okonkwo, who retired in 2002 without any hope of receiving her gratuities, said “we have never seen any governor like this. We pray that God will continue to protect him and guide him to continue to help the less-privileged.”

The two beneficiaries along with other pensioners, are beneficiaries of the on-going payment of unpaid salaries, pensions and gratuities owed local government workers and pensioners alike by a committee set up by the Enugu State Government.

The Chairman of the committee and Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Finance, Dr. Ben Ezema, had told newsmen at Ezeagu Local Government Headquarters, one of the locations for the payment exercise, said 700 pensioners who had waited in vain in the past decades had eventually collected their gratuities. He added that at Igbo- Eze South Local Government, 500 pensioners were paid while at Nkanu East local government, 400 retirees were paid their gratuities, saying the exercise continues today at Isi-Uzo local Council headquarters in Ikem. Ezema explained that approximately N3billion had been earmarked for the exercise as arrears of pensions and gratuities would gulp N1.9billion while arrears of leave allowances owed local council workers across the 17 local government areas of the state will be settled with the sum of N700million, among others.

“The council workers have also been collecting their leave bonuses along with the pensioners at the various venues,” Ezema President of the Enugu state chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees, Comrade Ken Ugwueze, who is a member of the committee, said “what is happening to local government employees in the state under Ugwuanyi’s administration is a phenomenon in the history of local government service in the state.”

