Esin warns: Zambians are dangerous, Eagles must score early

Ex-international Etim Esin has warned the Super Eagles against underrating the Chipolopolo of Zambia, saying the Southern Africans are strong enough to stun Nigeria at home.

Esin said that Algeria were complacent against Zambia and youthful Chipolopolo punished their more illustrious opponents both home and away in the last round of matches.

He said he hoped the Eagles would learn from the incident and remain focused throughout their encounter.

He said it was important for the Nigerian side to be score early in the game so as to avoid pressure.

“Zambians have proved they are a difficult side with the way they beat Algeria home and away; I think the Algerians underrated them and that is why the Eagles must also be careful.

“I like the way the Super Eagles have been playing, there is a good synergy among all the departments of the team and they need to build on that.

However, they have to try and score early in this game, they have to hit the target before 30 minutes, that will prevent the Zambians from playing their game. They did that against Cameroon and worked well, let them do the same for this game,” he said.

