Etihad Aviation hires Group CEO

Etihad Aviation Group has named Tony Douglas as its new chief executive officer. He will resume in January 2018.

A statement by the chairman of the group, Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, explained that as the Group CEO, he would work with the board and leadership team to expand and implement strategic initiatives to position Etihad for sustained success in an increasingly competitive regional and global aviation market.

Until he joined Etihad, Douglas had worked in United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence as chief executive officer of the Defence Equipment and Support department, where he was responsible for procuring and supporting all the equipment and services for the British Armed Forces.

At UK, he held senior positions with airport operator, British Airports Authority (BAA).

Also, he served as chief operating officer and group chief executive designate of Laing O’Rourke.

His roles under airport operator, BAA included managing director of the Heathrow Terminal 5 project, group supply chain director, group technical director, and CEO of Heathrow Airport.

Previously, Douglas held senior positions in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) as CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports Company and as CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Company where he was responsible for the successful delivery of Khalifa Port.

Chairman of the Board of Etihad Aviation Group, commented: “We are delighted to have Tony return to Abu Dhabi to lead Etihad.

“He has guided the transformation of large organisations in the UAE and the UK, and he understands the UAE and the region. He is also deeply knowledgeable about commercial aviation and keenly familiar with Etihad’s challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing industry.”

