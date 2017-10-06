EU:War against corruption vital for foreign investment

Sustained war against corruption in Nigeria is critical to attracting foreign investors in the country, the European Union (EU) has said. The Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen said this at the EU-Nigeria Business Forum held in Lagos yesterday. Speaking on what will make Nigeria attractive to foreign investors, Karlsen said: “There is no magic recipe but a lot need to be done in Nigeria like anywhere in the world to attract foreign investments. Fighting corruption is vital. We need to be transparent. Having the legal certainty in the system is also needed in order not to live in impunity.

These will reassure international community that they can safely invest their money in Nigeria”. He said that the EU is committed to working with Nigeria as a strong regional partner in West Africa.

“The trade between Nigeria and EU is already significant; we are each others’ biggest partner in this part of the world, 39 per cent of Nigeria export went to Europe last year. But we feel that there are unused potential that can still be tapped for better and of course the economic partnership agreement that is there on the table.

We feel this is really a possibility for us to create a conducive environment, to create transparency, to create a long term strategy that will help investors to come to Nigeria to invest as hub in West Africa and a hub to access the European market,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...