We have every reason to celebrate – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, in this interview, speaks on the significance of Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary, reiterating the need for the country to reinvent itself for meaningful progress, the urgent need to dredge River Benue and the relative peace achieved by his government on herdsmen and farmers’ clashes, among other issues. ANULE EMMANUEL reports

Nigeria is celebrates her 57th independence anniversary, what does this mean for the country?

I thank God that we are an independent people. The 2017 independence anniversary will ever remain memorable. Mr. President was sick, now he is well and has resumed and, like I said, when you have a president and he is sick, the whole country is sick. Now that the president is well, the entire country is well, and so we appreciate God.

We were in recession and we came out of it during this period again. So, we have every reason to celebrate Nigeria. Nigeria is a great country and I believe and trust God that with the leadership that we have now, we will come out of all the challenges we are facing today in our country Nigeria.

So, what should we be doing right?

We have no business having economic problems because God has given us enough in terms of agriculture, solid minerals, culture and tourism, you can name them.

Oil is no longer fashionable and today, we are looking for other ways but God has given us this for a very long time as well as several resources like human capacity. In fact, Nigerians are among the best people on earth. Go outside the country, in Europe, Asia and America, you see Nigerians doing very well.

It is just that people here don’t believe in getting it right and so it is a challenge, otherwise, Nigeria is a great country. For me, I have no other country than Nigeria. I am proud to be a Nigerian and I am happy that we are an independent nation.

What is the situation over the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Benue State?

We have reduced insecurity in Benue State to its barest minimum. We now have less tension between herdsmen and farmers. We have signed the anti-open grazing bill into law not and it is not targeted at any ethnic group or group of people.

We are saying that as a state, we have to provide security for lives and property. So, we are providing security for farmers and herdsmen who want to stay in Benue State and do their ranching. We are against cattle rustling and the law also puts stiff penalties for cattle rustling. So, anyone living in Benue State will be given protection under the law that we have signed.

But so many people don’t see it this way. The belief in some quarters is that the law is targeted at herdsmen?

I believe that we need understanding of this because many people have misunderstood this that we are against the Fulani people. We are not against them. Some of the Fulani people were born and bred in those places, they speak Tiv even more fluently than some of our children. So, we have no problem with them. I even have one them as my special assistant on Fulani affairs.

That is is how we relate. We have lived with the Fulanis for ages and will continue to live with them. We are willing to provide the enabling environment for anyone who wants to stay in Benue State and engage in ranching of cattle, we are not against that. But if you want open grazing, you can look for somewhere else where there is land. There is no land in Benue State for open grazing.

That is the point we have been making. You can still go there to see for yourself if there is one hectare that is empty for open grazing. Ranching remains the best option and I challenge anyone who thinks that there is a better policy that can restore peace between herdsmen and farmers to bring it up, I am ready to go with the person but for us in Benue, the law has been signed and that is it.

How have you been able to address the flood problem in your state?

We are not having challenges now with the water itself; it is just the devastation that was caused by the flood. The destruction of roads, houses and how to rehabilitate the people to return to their homes that is the problem.

Since the last flood, we have not had any again, but we are doing everything possible to see how we can support the people to go back to their homes to continue their normal businesses. As at now, so many of them have no homes, we are looking forward that the Federal Government, other spirited individuals and international organisations will assist us to rehabilitate the people.

What do you suggest should be done to avert a future occurrence of flood?

Well, it is beyond us. We have told the Federal Government that we will need to dredge the River Benue, so that water can easily flow. We also need to take care of some ecological problems that we have by providing drainages and water channels that can control water if it comes because this is not the first time. It happened in 2012, it has happened now and there is the possibility of such happening tomorrow.

