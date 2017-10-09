Ex-Aso Saving official accuses ICPC of victimisation

A former senior staff of Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Mrs. Maimuna Aliyu, has accused the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of illegal seizure of her property. Aliyu in a petition also alleged that the commission has allowed itself to be used by her former employers to victimize her without fair hearing over a mortgage transaction. The Federal Government in August, 2017, withdrew the nomination of Aliyu into the 14-member board of the ICPC when it discovered that she was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ICPC in a letter declaring the seizure of her properties titled; ‘investigation activities notice of seizure of immovable properties’ however insisted that it was investigating four units of lands, plots D19, D12, D23 and D321 located in Galadimawa district of Abuja belonging to the former Aso Savings staff.

The commission said its action was in pursuant to section 45 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000. The letter dated September 19, 2017 was signed by Abdullahi Bako on behalf of the ICPC chairman.

In separate petitions to the commission, Lawyers to Mrs. Aliyu insisted that the ICPC chairman may have been misguided by his staff in reaching the conclusion which they described as erroneous to evoke the provision of Section 45 of the ICPC Act.

