Ex-COAS, Victor Malu, dies, Buhari, Kalu mourn

A former Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Victor Malu is dead. He was 70. Malu was appointed Nigeria’s COAS by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2001 and Force Commander of the ECOMOG peace keeping in Liberia, from 1996 to 1998. According to a family source, Malu died in the early hours of yesterday in Cairo, Egypt.

He was born on January, 1947 in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. Malu enrolled at the Nigerian DefenCe Academy in Kaduna in 1967 as part of the 3rd Regular Course and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1970.

The rstwhile army chief was chairman of the Military Tribunal that tried the former Chief of General Staff, and Vice Chairman, Armed Forces Ruling Council, Gen. Oladipo Diya and others over the alleged failed coup plot against the then Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha. Yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari and a former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, expressed sadness over the death of Malu.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described the late Malu as an icon of bravery, professionalism and discipline. Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to the Malu family as well as the government and people of Benue State on the death.

He also commiserated with the Nigerian Armed Forces on the demise of a very distinguished and professional colleague, whom he said demonstrated incredible courage and leadership, including during very turbulent times in Liberia. Kalu described the deceased as a disciplined, energetic and patriotic military officer.

Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the late general to peace-keeping beyond the shores of Nigeria. While expressing sadness over the demise of the army general, the former governor urged the deceased’s family to take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived a purposeful life. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said: ” I was pained when I got the news of the demise of Lt. Gen. Victor Malu. “The late general being a thoroughbred professional in his field of endeavour, played pivotal and gallant roles in peacekeeping activities.

“He will be remembered for his remarkable service to the nation. “Our prayers and thoughts are with the entire Malu family at this sorrowful time” Kalu while conveying his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Benue State, prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

