Ex-Interior Minister, Ortom clash over Benue affairs 

Former Minister of Interior during the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Comrade Abba Moro and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday engaged each other in strong disagreement over the mismanagement the resources accrued to the state with the former saying the state under the governor is gravitating into a failed state.

Comrade Moro who spoke to newsmen while reacting to the planned “total, comprehensive and indefinite strike”scheduled to begin tomorrow (Tuesday) by labour unions to press home their accumulated unpaid salaries of workers and pensioners in the state, said Governor Ortom has no reason to give the workers for not paying them considering the humongous revenue that has accrued to the state from the federal interventions, as well as the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

But in a swift reaction to claims by the ex-minister, Governor Ortom said Benue under his watch cannot slip into a failed state, adding that Moro lacks the integrity to criticise his administration more so that he belongs to the group of persons who plundered the state blind and brought it to its present status.

Governor Ortom who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and ICT, Mr. Tahav Agerzua, explained that when he started experiencing the difficulty in payment of salaries in November 2015, he brokered a truce with labour leaders to merge two months salaries and pay one month, stressing that the agreement is going on well.

He said if it were not because of the federal interventions, the situation would have been worse.

The governor noted that the huge interventions received were not adequate to liquidate salary arrears of workers, and explained that it is not that money is hidden somewhere and government is refusing to pay but that the money is grossly infinitesimal to tackle the problem headlong.

“If Ortom came in and didn’t find his predecessor owing salaries, if he had started paying at the time he assumed office, we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in now, but when he came in, he inherited arrears of N69 billion for salaries, pensions and gratuities”.

“The total bailout received was N28 billion, so how can that money clear arrears of N69 billion, it is not possible. So if you put the bailout of N28 billion together with the Paris Club Refund of N12.7 billion and the other one of N6.5 billion, all these cannot still pay the arrears that were owed”, he noted.

He enumerated some of his achievements within the over two years on the saddle to include the facilitation of the graduation of 152 medical students that were stagnated for years at the Benue State University, revitalisation and rehabilitation of the abandonment School of Nursing and Midwifery and its accreditation, giving face-lift to 740 primary schools across the state as well as the construction of over 42 Community Health Care Centres in the 23 local government areas of the state among others.

But the former Interior Minister has lamented that despite the receipt of huge intervention from the presidency, the governor has nothing to show for it.

“If you think about these monies that have accrued to the state vis-a-vis what is on the ground, there is no infrastructural development in terms of roads, in terms of construction of any nature taking place where I come from. I don’t know where the monies have taken flight to, and I keep saying this and the simple question I keep asking is, let us know what you have used our monies for”.

“If you took N70 billion loan and you cannot pay salary of N40 to N60 billion, I want to ask, what did you use the money for because government is dynamic, the government has its various ramifications. So if you have used it for the construction of primary schools, secondary schools or roads and hospitals, I think elementary principles of transparency demands that these things are published for people to see”.

Comrade Moro noted that Benue is fast drifting into ‘a failed state’, due the what he termed the bad governance introduced by the All Progressives Congress government in the state and expressed happiness that labour unions have woken up from their slumber.

Moro expressed optimism that the opposition People’s Democratic Party would sweep away the ruling party from power in a political storm come 2019 to give the people hope of a better tomorrow.

