Ex-Kaduna governor,Mohammed, dies at 73

A former Military Governor of the old Kaduna State, retired AVM Mukhtar Mohammed, died yesterday in a London hospital at the age of 73, the family has confirmed. A family source, Alhaji Lawal Musa, who confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, said Mohammed died on Sunday night after a long illness. Musa said the corpse would soon be flown home for burial. Mohammed was once Minister of Housing and Urban Development and a member of the Supreme Military Council in 1975.

He was military Governor of Kaduna State from 1978 to 1979. A statement from the state government signed by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to Governor el-Rufai said: “I received with sadness, but with total submission to the will of Allah, news of retired AVM Moukar Mohammed’s death. “He was our former military governor, who worked diligently for the peace and harmony of our dear state.

He was also an accomplished patriot, who served patriotically in the military. Also, Borno State Governor and Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum, Kashim Shettima, expressed shock over the demise of Muhammed, a foremost member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and founder of Freedom Radio broadcasting station.

Shettima said: “This is shocking. Coming few months after the death of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, the demise of AVM Mukhtar Muhammed is yet another big loss to the northern voice. Muhammed was a sound and eloquent statesman, who cared about the competitiveness of the north in all affairs of the country. He is survived by a wife and six children.

Like this: Like Loading...