Ex-PDP chair, 2,000 others defect to APC in Akwa Ibom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibiono Ibom, one of the largest local government areas in Akwa Ibom State, suffered a devastating blow at the weekend following defection of a former chairman of the local government, Obong Emmanuel Udoh, an oil mogul, Kufre Ekong Inyang and more than 2,000 of their supporters to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They defected at a ceremony held in Ikot Usen, the home village of the member for Ibiono Ibom state constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Ime Okon. Receiving the defectors, APC Chairman in the state, Dr. Amadu Attai, assured them of equal rights with old members in line with the APC constitution, saying he was impressed by the quality of old and new APC members in Ibiono Ibom.

APC Secretaryin the state, Dr. Effiong Etok, who is from Ibiono Ibom Ward 4, where the ceremony was held, said the APC which had already taken over four of the five zones in Ibiono Ibom, was set for a total takeover of the area with the defection of Obong Udoh, a political titan in the last remaining zone,Northern Ibiono Ibom. He also lauded Inyang for his forthrightness, adding that the oil mogul was more popular than the sitting PDP lawmaker in their village, Ikot Usen.

The APC scribe warned against rigging of the forthcoming local government election, stating that any attempt to announce election results outside the designated areas would be resisted by Ibiono Ibom people. A former Minister for Women Affairs, Obong Rita Akpan, who is from Uyo, called on Ibiono Ibom people to join hands with the rest of the state to effect a change in Government House in 2019.

A former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ignatius Edet, predicted that the PDP would be wiped out in Ibiono Ibom in 2019. “As the bishop of politics in Ibiono Ibom, I want to tell you that there will be nothing like PDP again in 2019,” he said.

A former PDP state Secretary, Bassey Ekerete, noted with joy that the APC in Ibiono Ibom was run by a collective leadership unlike the PDP where very few leaders took all the decisions without the involvement of the people.

