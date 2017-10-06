Ex-President Jonathan at Rhodes Forum, calls for reform of UN

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has called for the reform and democratisation of the United Nations in order to make it more

representative and responsive to the security challenges.

Jonathan made the call Friday while presenting his remarks at the opening panel of the Dialogue of Civilisations Rhodes Forum’s 15th

Anniversary Summit in Greece. Jonathan who was the lead discussants stressed that the UN Security Council should be expanded to ensure

representations from all regions and power centres in the world, adding that the UN dialogue method must also change to guarantee a

more peaceful world. Other members of the panel were former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin, former President of Mali

Dioncounda Traore, professor of globalisation Ian Goldin and President of Infowatch Group, Natalya Kaspersky.

A statement issued by Jonathan’s media adviser Mr Ikechukwu Eze quoted the ex-President as saying: “For the world to experience sustainable peace, effective leadership must come from the UN, the flagship of global organisations. The UN that would inspire this kind of

leadership should ensure equity, with leading nations and power centres representing different regions of the world, sitting at the Security Council as permanent members.

“The UN dialogue method must, therefore, change. The Security Council of the United Nations must be democratised, in view of new global

realities, in the interest of peace.”

He further noted that as presently constituted, “the UN is portrayed as a platform where nations come to quarrel and display their might,

instead of its statutory role, as a forum for unity and world peace.

“In terms of carrying out the mandate of preventing a Third World War, we could say the UN has done exceptionally well up to this moment.

However, we cannot say the same thing over its mandate of ensuring world Peace as it is obvious that the UN has not achieved much in this

regard. From 1945, when 51 nations came together and now that the UN has 193 member states, the world has not known real peace.

“The truth is that despite decades of efforts at the multinational level towards ensuring peace, the world has remained mired in developmental challenges that question man’s ability to govern, collaborate, unite and make his world better. Those are challenges of poverty, healthcare, inequality and conflicts. This is because the world has not matched this zeal for organisation with a corresponding gusto for trust, good faith and the conscience for productive engagements, negotiations and dialogue.

“So when I am asked to proffer solutions for achieving global peace and sustainable development, I will say that the answer lies in

genuine dialogue. This entails negotiations, hard bargaining, inclusivity, persuasion and confidence building.”

