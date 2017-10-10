Ex -warlord, soccer star, others seek Liberian’s presidency

The stakes are high in today’s presidential election in Liberia. In many respects, the election is both symbolic and consequential for the oldest democratic republic in Africa. WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the dog fight to succeed Africa’s first female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

From Monrovia to Ganta, Nimba, Buchanan, Kakata, Maryland and other Liberian counties, approximately 2.2 million registered voters are filing out today to exercise their civic rights and vote for their president and legislators.

The presidential election has two independent candidates and 18 political party’s candidates. Liberia, a country ravaged by a 14-yearold civil war, is on the edge of history with the election.

It will be the first time since 1944 that a democratically elected leader will hand over power to another elected leader in the country. The country’s incumbent president, Ms. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the continent’s first female president, is stepping down after serving two six-year terms in office – the constitutionally mandated limit. In the race to succeed Sirleaf are 20 candidates but out of the lot, only four appear to be frontline .

There is only one female candidate, MacDella Cooper, in the race and interestingly, she is not among the serious contenders in the fierce contest. The four leading candidates are: the incumbent Vice President, Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party (UP); former World Footballer of Year , George Weah of Coalition for Democratic Congress (CDC); Liberty Party’s (LP) Charles Brumskine; and the Alternative Congress’ (ANC) Alexander Cummings.

For a candidate to be declared winner they must win at least 50 percent of the votes cast, plus one. If there is no clear favourite , a second round runoff is very likely. Given the recent antecedent of elections in Liberia, the presidency is never won in the first round; today’s election might not be an exception, especially with the inability of the parties and candidates to form a coalition at this round.

However, alliances formed after the first round, after the boys would have been separated from the men, may likely determine where the pendulum of the election will swing. The issues Although many Liberians credited the outgoing president, Sirleaf, for maintaining peace and stability in the West African country, they however think that the Nobel Peace Prize winner has not done enough in tackling corruption, investing in education, building infrastructure and creating jobs for the teeming masses. For the citizens, the over dependent on the country on foreign donors and support is appalling and should be discouraged

. Half of the government’s $1bn annual budget comes from international donors, much of it from the US government. Sirleaf’s influence Popularly known as Ma Ellen, the incumbent president, whose 2005 victory signaled a breakthrough for female leadership on the continent, has a sway on the outcome of the poll. Sirleaf, a former finance minister who worked for the World Bank and Citibank during her exile, appears to be interest -tied over where to situate her support in the election. According to reports, she is not in support of the ambition of his vice, Boakai, and did not appear at his campaign launch.

In September, she told the UN General Assembly that her stepping down “paves the way for the next generation of Liberians to lead the country”, conversely, Boakai is 72. The front-runners Joseph Boakai The incumbent vice-president, Joseph Boakai, whom Sirleaf mysteriously has not publicly backed to be her successor, despite him being up against her old rival Weah, is seen as a steady pair of hands with no stain of corruption around him.

He lamented that, “I’ve been trying to find out why. She and I have worked together very well. I don’t think she’s told anybody that I’ve offended her personally. I’ve been very loyal, and the whole world knows it.”

Prince Johnson Also running for president is Prince Johnson, one of the former warlords in the civil war. Johnson, who is the standardbearer of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction, is best known for ordering the killing of President Samuel Doe back at the start of the Liberian civil war in which a quarter-million people died. Speaking recently in a radio interview, Johnson, who was elected senator from Nimba County in 2005, and came in third when he ran for president in 2011 , called Weah a drunk, complaining that, “If this guy is elected as president of Liberia, I see the country going back to war.”

George Weah George Weah is the main challenger to the ruling UP party and he is popular among young people, but failed to win in two previous elections: as a presidential candidate in 2005, and as the Coalition for Democratic Change’s running mate for then party leader, Winston Tubman in 2011.

However, analysts believe that his selection of Jewel Howard Taylor as runningmate is a misstep. Ms Taylor is the ex-wife of Charles Taylor, the former president and war criminal. Taylor, who’s serving a 50-year sentence in a U.K. prison for war crimes, is still popular in some places—and reviled in others.

For most Liberians, the most important thing at the end of today’s contest is peace and they have been praying and fasting for this. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is sacrosanct, the nation needs a leader that can heal its festering wounds and demystify governance through provision of existential amenities.

