Exam Malpractices: Candidates now take guns, chemicals to centres -WAEC Registrar

The Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr. Iyi Uwadiae has expressed shock at the dimension the examination malpractices are taking on the continent of Africa and particularly Nigeria.

He said while private candidates now go to examination centres with guns while some private schools in connivance with the candidates now drug invigilators using dangerous chemicals.

Uwadiae stated this at the WAEC international centre in Lagos during a media briefing to announce the details of the examination body’s proposed international summit On examination malpractices.

According to the registrar, waging war against examination malpractices has become very expensive and more difficult particularly with the advent of social media.

