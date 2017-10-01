Excess crude account rise to $2.31bn in Sept

Nigeria’s excess crude account stood at $2.310 billion as of September 22, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun said on Thursday, slightly lower than a year earlier despite a recovery in production.

The figure, given by Adeosun according to a government statement, fell from $2.453 billion on the same date last year.

Militant attacks on oil facilities last year reduced Nigeria’s crude production by as much as a third.

Output has largely recovered since then, with production now hovering around 1.8 billion barrels per day.

