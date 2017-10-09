Executive Directors for Ecobank Nigeria

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the appointment of two new Executive Directors. They are Mr. Akin Dada who now heads the bank’s Corporate Banking business and Mrs. Carol Oyedeji for Consumer Banking.

The new appointments are in line with the bank’s Roadmap to Leadership Transformation Programme, which it initiated in 2016.

Dada has over 27 years of banking experience, which spans various segments, including energy, business development, public sector, infrastructure, telecoms, corporate finance, oil and gas. Before this new appointment, he was Country Officer (Managing Director) at CitiGroup, Cameroun.

Prior to that, Dada worked in various capacities in Citibank Nigeria. He was briefly with Access Bank as Group Head, Energy, Oil and Gas. Akin Dada is a graduate of Political Science from University of Ibadan and also holds an MBA from University of Warwick.

Mrs. Carol Oyedeji has 25 years banking experience with over 18 years in Consumer/Retail Banking. Before joining Ecobank Nigeria she was Regional Head of Acquisition & Client Relationship for Africa & the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank Group.

Mrs Oyedeji also held various positions at Standard Chartered Bank, namely – Head, Business Clients (Africa); Regional Head, Consumer Banking (West Africa); Regional Head, Shared Distribution (West Africa) and General Manager, Wealth Management & Distribution. Carol Oyedeji is a graduate of Chemistry, who also holds an MBA in Banking and Finance both from the University of Lagos. She further has an MSc in Financial Management from the University of London.

