Exploring biblical laws of success

Your life and my life is all about engaging in eternal struggle between good and evil.

The no-holds barred confrontation between holiness and sin, Ephesians 6:9-16. The invisible forces competing and influencing us to battle every moment and season of our life, we are at war, everyone who have great destiny have a great devil to fight the fact about life is that can’t escape opposition they are entities created to threaten, attacking, confronting, debating and always ready to destroy colorful and glorious people.

Revelation 12:12-13, pursuing peace with all men doesn’t mean that you’ll never face invisible and violent attack from Satan and his agent, 2 Corinthians 4:7-16, Satan victimized many Christian not to live a Christian worthy life.

Through thoughts or ideas, Satan enter one’s mind through a root of bitterness, unforgivingness, grudges, disappointment, hatred etc You need serious readiness, commitment to combat these issues of invisible battle to become a victor.

God maintain the world of nature with the cycles of Angel conveniently, Luke 22:43, human cleverness has hijacked an important branch of knowledge and people are suffering from unknown. Hosea 4:6, lack of knowledge leads to frustration, destruction, digression, difficulties, envy and bitterness.

There’s no escape, not from those immortal enemies engaging you into battle every day, if only you can rise and confront now and you will conquer in Jesus Name.

The combatants are invisible but God will stand for you to conquer Gen, 14:14, you and I are the final contestant drawn to the battle field.

The price of victorious and dominion must be paid, stop sleeping, stop playing confronts and you will conquer by fire. Remember devil has the memory of these things you had done in the pass to hinder you but be bold to confess your sin and cry for cleansing and forgiveness. Jesus is here with you as you believe in Him for total freedom. Pray the following prayers aggressively:

(1). every massive attack both physical spiritually over my life and destiny be frustrated and damage by thunder beyond repaired.

(2). Every spiritual entities in charge of my life and future vacant and I command with tongue of fire to consumed by fire of Holy Ghost.

(3). I stand on the Rock of Ages and I degree and declare, henceforth, I am not a candidate of any battle again by fire am free totally in Jesus Mighty Name…

