Exploring biblical laws of success

We discover from scriptures that biblical laws are simply spiritual laws and are higher than natural laws. As it is written: For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord (Isaiah 55:8). Thus, by engaging spiritual laws, we can suspend and nullify the effects of all other laws. The Bible says: For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death (Romans 8: 2).

There are quite a number of success theories all over town; but success delivers on laws, not admonitions or exaltations. It is also written: This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success (Joshua 1:8). This helps us to understand that no one will ever command success without embracing God’s commandments. We have to do what the law says before we can command good success. Only when we obey will He set us up on high above the nations of the earth.

What is this foundational law?

• The Law of Love: The law of love is the anchor law in the school of success as far as the Kingdom of God is concerned. As it is written: Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him (1 Corinthians 2:9). That implies that genuine lovers of God are candidates for path finding, pace-setting, trail-blazing order of accomplishments.

Just show me a true lover and I will show us another global giant in the making. For me, my heartbeat for God is my greatest asset. When we become genuine lovers of God, we become candidates for outstanding success. No genuine lover of God ends up a failure; he may be challenged but it is only temporary. He may be confronted and grievously hated, but he will emerge an enviable champion at the end. So, the love of God remains the unquestionable platform for outstanding success.

• The Law of Divine Ideas: Divine ideas are divine treasures of unusual values, which are far above natural and intellectual ideas. They are not mere religious philosophies. As the saying goes ‘every empire is built on ideas.’ However, if natural ideas built empires, then divine ideas will build super empires. Divine idea is eternally superior to every other form of ideas. For instance, by divine ideas, Job built a business empire as he became the greatest of all men in the East.

Also, by divine ideas, Joseph took over the most powerful nation in those days because he was able to discover a means of preserving food that will endure for 14 years without the use of chemicals.

Furthermore, by divine idea, we are told that Isaac sowed in that land, he waxed great, went forward and became very great and the philistines envied him (Job 29:4; Genesis 26:12-14).

Laws of Spiritual Empowerment: This simply means the law of the Anointing. The Anointing of the Holy Spirit is one of the vital instruments for commanding outstanding success. This is why every destiny is at a risk without it. We saw that picture very clearly in the life of the Apostles. Initially, they were frustrated and fearful individuals, until they receive the Holy Ghost, Who first destroyed their fear, and gave them supernatural command. Concerning the Apostles, the Bible records: … when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness (Acts 4:31).

The effect of this was that the Church began to experience several dimensions of outstanding success as almost the whole city was added to the church (Acts 2:38-40). So, every child of God needs the Anointing to fulfil his/her destiny in grand style.

Even Jesus, the son of the Most High needed to be empowered, in order to fulfil His mission on earth. Remember, for 30 years, people could not distinguish Him from a carpenter’s son. But after He was anointed, His fame went to the entire region (Luke 4:14; 18-20). So, the Anointing is what empowers us for change of levels. Unfortunately, many destinies have been manoeuvred, manipulated, molested and harassed by the enemies because the Anointing to subdue them is absent. Undoubtedly, the enemy will not bow to our religion or the number of scriptures we quote; he will only bow to the power of God at work in us. It takes power to tread upon serpents and scorpions unhurt. This is why Christianity without power is a frustrated religion (Psalm 66:3; Acts 10:38).

Also, it is important to recognise that empowerment is at a cost; we can’t wish our way into it (Luke 14:28). Interestingly, fasting is one of the capital prices paid for empowerment. Thus, we must give our fasting time maximum value by engaging in it for empowerment. As we do so, I see us experiencing outstanding and enviable success, after the order of Christ. Nevertheless, one step to successful living is being born-again. If you are not born-again, you are not entitled to it. Are you born again? If you are not, this is an opportunity to do so. Simply say the following prayer: Lord Jesus, I come to You today. I am a sinner. Forgive me my sins. Cleanse me with Your precious Blood. Today, I accept You as my Lord and personal Saviour. Thank You Jesus for saving me! Now I know I am born again!”

