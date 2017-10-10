Explosion: Tankers must vacate Kaduna-Abuja-Zaria highway – el-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday said parking of tankers along the Abuja-Kaduna- Zaria highway would soon be a thing of the past as such tankers would be made to vacate the highway for alternative parking spaces.

He also expressed sadness over the death of six people following a fire outbreak involving petrol tanker at Tafa, Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

The explosion, which occurred on Saturday, also left 14 people with varying degree of injuries. One house and several shops were burnt when a trailer conveying petroleum products exploded.

el-Rufai, who arrived at the scene around 6.30p.m. on Sunday, condoled with the community and assured them of government’s commitment to complete the Tafa Trailer Park.

The governor also visited the site of the trailer park being constructed and charged the contractor to speed up work on the project to end the perennial danger posed by trailers on the highway.

He said: “It is unfortunate and painful, but we will redouble our commitment to end this menace. We have been doing our best insisting that trailers must leave the highway because parking on the road is risk to our citizens.

“I am assuring you that they will soon leave once we are done with the construction of the garage. We are equally doing the same thing in Maraban Jos along the Kaduna-Zaria highway. “We can’t allow this menace to persist while putting the lives of our citizens on the line.

“We also need cooperation and support of Tafa and Maraban Jos communities; they must understand that we are not against them, but only discharging our responsibility to shield them from danger. “We will come up with same plan throughout the state where there is need to ensure stiff punishment for anyone that goes contrary to the law and order.

