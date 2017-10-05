Eze drums support for APC, Nwoye

Business mogul and frontline philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze has called on Anambra indigenes to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 18 election in the state, Hon. Tony Nwoye. He said Nwoye represented the vibrant youth political constituency and should be voted in the forthcoming election based on his excellent antecedents in leadership. Nwoye is a serving member of the House of Representatives and former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

According to Eze, “Anambra people should ensure that a vibrant member of the youth sub-population in the person of Tony Nwoye becomes the next governor of the state. He is from Anambra North senatorial district and is exposed and experienced enough to lead our state to greatness.”

Similarly, Prince Eze, appealed to all Igbos to rally round the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to attract development to the South-East, adding that if the Igbos close ranks with the government at the centre, the region would be better off.

He said the Buhari’s administration “should be given all the maximum support it needs to embark on solid development and execution of capital projects that would impact positively on the enterprising people of the south east and all Nigerians.”

He commended President Buhari for remaining focused since assuming political leadership, noting that unity of Nigeria has been his driving force in spite of his recent health challenges, which he said, has by the grace of God improved. Speaking further, the oil magnate said the beauty of democracy could be likened to a father with many wives and many children, who in spite of their emotional preferences in political associations still come together as members of one big family.

