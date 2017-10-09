F1: Hamilton wins, Vettel retires

Lewis Hamilton says he is taking nothing for granted in the title race despite opening a huge lead with victory in the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver leads Sebastian Vettel by 59 points after his Ferrari rival retired early in Suzuka.

“I just have to keep my head down and keep doing what I’ve been doing,” Hamilton said. “There are still 100 points available.

“We’ve still got to win the next four races.”

Hamilton has taken four wins and a second place in the five races since Formula 1 returned from its summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August.

By contrast, Vettel’s bid has imploded, with a start-line crash in Singapore followed by engine issues affecting his races in Malaysia and Japan.

Hamilton will clinch the title if he wins the next race, the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and Vettel is lower than fourth.

Hamilton said: “Is it a purple patch? A golden patch maybe. It’s definitely been a great second half of the season. An incredible performance from the team.”

