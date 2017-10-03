Failed hope in education

Nigerians are worried that there is nothing to celebrate in the education sector 57 years after independence. KAYODE OLANREWAJU reports

Should Nigeria’s education system, 57 years after independence, continue to be in a sorry state?

Already, stakeholders are apprehensive that the system, a supposed fulcrum for national development, has remained a mixed grill of woes and dashed hope.

With the Ashby Commission of 1959 on post-secondary and higher education, which harped on education as the tool for achieving national development, economic expansion and socio-political emancipation, today the sector is still dogged by sliding fortune, characterized by poor facilities, dilapidated structures, incessant strikes resulting from poor teacher remuneration and inadequate funding, shortage of quality teachers, dearth of laboratory equipment, brain drain of scholars, among others.

Given the above scenarios, stakeholders have lamented that there is nothing to celebrate about the education sector 57 years after independence.

According to them, even in some areas where the government could be said to have made some push, such has not been enough to leapfrog the sector and give the people what they desire in view of the abundant human and material resources in the country.

Today, the sector is inundated with poor quality of graduates, examination malpractices and unabated influx of students seeking admissions abroad including neighbouring countries such as Ghana and Republic of Benin, Togo, among others, due unstable academic calendar, instability on campuses and disruption to academic activities in the Nigerian tertiary institutions.

However, various attempts at developing Nigeria’s education system dated back to the country’s noticeable contact with western education in the 19th Century, with the establishment of St. Thomas Primary School, Badagry, Lagos. It was followed by Hope Wadell Primary School, Calabar which was established in 1895, by Reverend Hope M. Wadell of the Church of Scotland Mission.

Similarly, this was followed with the establishment of the CMS Grammar School, Lagos by the Christian Mission Society (CMS) on June 6, 1859 and Methodist Boys High School (MBHS), Lagos, founded by the Methodist Church on March 14, 1878. They were aimed at providing secondary school education.

On the higher level, the Yaba College, now Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) was established in 1948, and the University College, Ibadan (now University of Ibadan) in 1948, marked the beginning of higher education in Nigeria.

With these two institutions that offered Nigeria a sound educational footing, today the country has 585 tertiary institutions (universities, polytechnics and colleges of education), which have been said to be grossly inadequate to meet the higher education needs of the her 180 million population.

Despite the 585 higher institutions, 159 technical colleges and millions of private and public primary and secondary schools, the government is yet to evolve a strong education sector that will bail the country out of its socio-economic and technological woods.

As part of attempts to position the nation’s education, the 1969 National Curriculum Conference was organised to design the objectives and philosophies of education and to pave way for the development of a national policy on education.

Meanwhile, the floodgate of higher education was opened with the establishment of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), as the first indigenous university in 1960 by Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe; and followed by the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 1962; Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, both founded on regional basis; as well as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), which was established by the Federal Government.

In 1973, a consortium of experts and stakeholders organised a conference, tagged 1973 Conference, to leapfrog the nation to rapid industrial growth and development, which came out with a new document that formed the country’s pioneer National Policy on Education (NPE), which began in 1977.

But, the policy due to faulty implementation failed to serve as the pathway to the delivery, administration and management of education in the country needed for technical and vocational needs of the country.

The policy has four core cardinal focus that formed the nation’s education philosophy and objectives – building of free, democratic, a just and egalitarian society for all citizens.

But, this policy failed to marshal the desired goals due to various unfavourable factors ranging from catchment area, federal character, educationally disadvantaged and advantaged, as well as state of origin in the disbursement of funds, allocation of resources, admission process and appointments introduced into the nation’s education system.

Another turning point in the educational life of the country and major setback of the sector was the forceful take-over of primary and secondary schools founded by missions and some private individuals by the Second Republic government, especially in the South-West. The development was meant to pave way for the implementation of the UPE.

With the nation still grappling to fix the system, the advent of democracy in 1999 paved way for some state governments, especially Lagos, Ogun to return such schools to their owners.

Determined to bring out the nation’s ailing education sector from it woods, the Federal Government in 1999, under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, however, took a major step with the re-launch of the Universal Basic Education (UBE). Between 1999 and 2017 a total of N2.trillion had been spent by the Universal Basic Education Commission.

This is apart from N113.507 billion spent in the early stage of the programme and in which an accumulation of about N60 billion UBEC fund is lying idly at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) due to inability of the state government to pay their counterpart funds to access the funds.

Similarly, another giant stride taken by the government was the resuscitation of the Nation al Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in 2002 to provide access to university education through distance learning.

To stakeholders, policy inconsistency, among other factors have remained the albatross militating against the growth of Nigeria’s education in the last 57 years.

Today, Nigeria’s university system has lost over three years to strike in the last two decades, ditto primary and secondary schools, where teachers in many states of the federation are owed between four and 10 months’ salary, while in some cases, teachers are paid half of their salaries.

Besides, there is the rising case of corruption in the system, with the call for a holistic probe of the entire system, where some vice-chancellors are alleged of collecting about N5 million for furniture allowance, among other sundry financial misappropriations.

Meanwhile, analysts in the sector have called for an inclusive education summit that will address the numerous challenges confronting the sector.

In his view, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said: “Inconsistency in policy is the bane of Nigeria’s ducation. Every Minister of Education tries to jettison the policy of his or her predecessor, and ditto for state commissioners.”

According to him, since the late 1970s, those appointed or elected to formulate educational policies, take delight in projecting their personal interests as national or state interests.

He bemoaned the scrapping of the well thought-out 6-3-3-4 Educational Policy, describing it as retrogressive.

Nigerian education, he noted, has experienced changing fortunes since independence, saying to a large extent, the nationalists adopted education as an instrument for liberation and a tool for empowerment.

He added; “Hence, they introduced the laudable Universal Primary Education (UPE) in the 1950s and 1960s. Affordable qualitative secondary and tertiary education projects were also introduced in different parts of the country before the military take-over in 1966 and subsequently the Nigerian Civil War of 1967-1970.

“Under the protracted military regimes and the self-seeking civilian governments as from the Second Republic (1979-1983), Nigeria’s policy on education, which was formulated between 1969 and 1977, was distorted, disoriented and disarticulated.

For instance, provisions for teaching pre-school and primary school children in the language of their immediate environment and making them learn at least one other Nigerian language beside their mother-tongue were implemented half-heartedly or not implemented at all.”

He insisted that the launching of UPE as a nationwide project in 1976 or in its extended version covering nine years of schooling in 1999 by the Obasanjo civilian presidency did not significantly change the equation.

“Many State governors refused to provide the required matching grants leading to hundreds of billions of Naira not accessed with the Universal Basic Education Commission, yet Nigerian public primary and secondary schools continue in their scandalously state of disrepair, a situation that has propelled poor parents to patronise mushroom private nursery and primary schools that are miseducating innocent Nigerian children.

“The criminal neglect of public institutions has also crept into provision of tertiary education especially the universities. This is most evident in budgetary allocation. In fact, there has been a precipitous decline in educational budgets over the years and especially since the return to civil rule in 1999.

In the last three years, for example, allocations to educate has slid from about eight per cent to six per cent. New tertiary institutions were whimsically established without any idea of how they will be funded or what to do with the older ones.

So, while educational institutions were increasing numerically over the last 57 years, it is a growth with questionable standard or quality. It is this trend that the Late Prof. Awokoya once termed “growth without progress,” Ogunyemi said.

He added that instead of being guided by our educational objectives as stated in Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) or respecting other legislative instruments as in the case of the UBEC Law of 2004, Nigerian politicians and policy makers prefer pandering to the dictates of IMF and World Bank, whose interests, he noted, are poles apart from our national interests.

Presently, the education sector has produced 36 Education Ministers and 14 Ministers of States between 1960 and 2017.

This, education analysts explained has made the country’s search to revolutionise the sector and position it as one of the best in the 21st Century elusive.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed said the best solution to address the inadequacy of the existing 585 higher institutions to cater for the people’s yearning for tertiary education, lies mainly in the country’s ability to adopt quality and effective open and distance learning model of education.

But, to former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, it is worrisome that Nigeria’s education has been grossly underfunded, a development he described as a reflection of the attention paid by successive government to the system.

Okebukola blamed the poor ranking of Nigeria’s universities on the input of the proprietors of these universities (federal government, state government and private owners) to the process elements of the system.

He said: “The annual budget of Harvard University, which comes atop the league tables year-in-year out, is six times the budget of all our 153 universities combined. Ranking is largely based on quality of staff and students especially the international mix, quality and relevance of research and quality of infrastructure for delivering the curriculum.”

But, Okebukola strongly believe that there is a way out of this comatose situation by significantly improving the resourcing of the universities for quality teaching and research, and encouraging our university management to improve the international mix of staff and students.

For instance, the budgetary allocation to the sector since 1999 is nothing to write home about.

In his reaction, tagged: “A case for Education,” the former Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, Prof. Femi Mimiko, expressed worry that the nation’s educational system that started out soon after independence on a relatively sound footing, is today in this abysmal state.

“At some point, Awolowo’s regional government was putting no less than 40 per cent of its resources into education, while attention was also paid to both secondary and tertiary education.

Our universities were rated among the best in the world; with the result evident in the stream of top-rated professionals and other categories of products arising from the system.

These were people who held their own effectively anywhere around the world. Those who went abroad for higher education were widely celebrated. Our pilots were much sought after across the world. So, surely, we started out very well.”

Mimiko attributed the misfortune of the sector to military incursion into the Nigerian polity, saying, soon after the military took over the reins of government, education began to degenerate.

He, however, wondered that that there are about 8.5 million primary school age children out of school in the country, describing it as a national shame. He said it is national emergency that must be tackled headlong, and with clear timelines.

The don stressed: “We must return the initiative over education to where it should be to the laps of the federating units, with the central government only focused on quality assurance. The virtual collapse of infrastructure of education at all levels across the country must be addressed. We must fine-tune our curriculum, especially at the tertiary educational level, to make our education serve the purpose of the national economy, and accord global relevance to our products.”

Appraising the sector, the former Chairman, Ondo State Teaching Service Commission, Dr. Bakitta Bello, said the education sector today is reflective of the Nigerian nation in the last 57 years, thereby confirming the notion that no nation can definitely rise above its level of education.

The over-concentration of the enterprise in a more unitary national government has led to a drastic reduction in budgetary allocations of less than 10 per cent compared with 40 per cent in the Western, above 25 per cent in the Eastern and the Northern Regions before 1966.

According to him, beautiful policies enunciated suffered the political will, required professional and managerial capabilities to implement such resulting in poor application as well as wasted products.

This calls for truly independent federating states or regions with clearly defined powers devolved from the currently confused overburdened lopsided almighty federal government, if all things good must work, with education taking the lead.

Also, the National Public Relations Officer of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mr. Abdulsobur Abdulsalam said that the story of education in Nigeria since 1960 has been very disappointing.

To him, the steady decline in the sector began in the 1980’s and promoted in the 1990’s. Today, he regretted that the institutions have virtually collapsed and only managing to breath from the stranglehold of poor funding, shortage of qualified personnel, neglect from government, inadequate facilities, misplaced priorities, commercialisation of education. This, he noted, has leading to collapse of the public education system.

“Nigeria as a nation since 1960 has not fared well because the educational sector is ailing and sick,” Abdulsalam said.

